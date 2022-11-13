US midterm elections: No red tide, but the 2024 election is far from settled

Steve Maharey is a Director and a former academic, politician and Vice-Chancellor.

OPINION: As it turned out, the US midterm elections did not see the lunatics taking over the asylum.

The predictions were for a red tide to turn Congress (the House of Representatives and the Senate), and some key state governorships, Republican. At the time of writing many races were too close to call, making the final results uncertain. But the signs are that the Republicans will make only modest gains.

This will make life more difficult for President Joe Biden, but not as difficult as expected.

What we will witness now, is two years of squabbles while we await the next big contest – the 2024 presidential election.

Looming over all of this is the former President Donald Trump, who had positioned himself as the author of Republican success in the midterms.

He endorsed, campaigned for, and funded Make America Great Again (MAGA) candidates across the country.

His candidates were the lunatic section (there are too many of them to be a fringe) of the increasing far-right Republican Party.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/For The Washington Post Former president Donald Trump

The word lunatic is used advisedly. Let’s take just one candidate to prove the point. Lauren Boebert, a Congresswoman from Colorado, owns a diner called Shooter’s Grill where the staff carry guns, is a supporter of conspiracy theory organisation QAnon, opposes LGBTQ rights, wants biblical citizenship training in schools, is anti-vax, claims the 2020 Presidential election that Donald Trump lost was a “Big Lie”, is viciously Islamophobic and is generally a gun advocating not nice person. Add media hating to the list and you have a profile of many Republican candidates.

Polls predicted that Boebert would romp home, but she was neck and neck with her r Democratic opponent Adam Frisch.

For the many people around the world who watched with a lump in their throat as the midterm results rolled in, the defeat of MAGA candidates comes as a relief. Democratic and independent voters turned out and made it clear that the US is not ready to go to hell in a handbasket.

But they did not stop the trend. Republicans did make progress. A narrow Republican victory will give MAGA candidates in the Republican caucus more influence. They are well-organised and uncompromising.

WHITEHOUSE.GOV US President Joe Biden says he's ‘’’just getting started’’ after the midterm elections threw up a host of close-run races.

Trump, who seemed to be waiting to bathe in the success of his candidates, will be disappointed with the results but that will not stop him running again for President. He has no other choice. It is only the Presidency that will allow him to avoid criminal prosecution and to keep money flowing into his sagging financial coffers.

All of this means that while the rightward shift in US politics has struck sand, it has not been halted. There is a lot more work to do.

That work needs to be based on a clear understanding of what just happened. Sifting through the evidence will take time, but it is worth speculating that the extremism coming from MAGA aligned candidates is becoming a problem for the Republican Party.

Perhaps Biden’s message about threats to democracy was heard. Maybe the Supreme Court decision on abortion rights got voters to the polls. Or it could be that the ugly, violent climate that surrounds politics is a worry.

If this is the case, the Republicans might begin to reassess what they saw as a winning strategy.

This will not completely solve the problem for the Democrats because they need to work on their own strategy. They did not have a consistent, clear and compelling message that sounded authentic to voters who are worried about everyday problems.

If they are going to build on the impetus they gained as voters became wary of the current Republican message, Democrats need to have answers to bread and butter problems like crime, jobs, incomes, education, housing, health care, transport, welfare and more.

They need to look and feel like a Party that represents the interest of everyday Americans. Frankly, right now, they do not. Too many Americans whose politics align with the Democratic camp do not see themselves reflected in what their Party has to say.

If Democrats could get their ducks in a row, so to speak, they could talk about what they are for rather than what they are against.

There is a message for all social democratic parties in what we see in the US. The road to victory is paved with a clear understanding of the problems people care about, a narrative that makes sense of those problems, respect for facts and a policy agenda that yields tangible results (This formula for success comes from, Dennis Grube (2022) Why Governments Get it Wrong).

It helps too, if those who are lining up the ducks are charismatic, charming and great communicators!

Given the complex world we live in, getting these ducks in a row is no easy task. But it is what is needed for any party aiming to be a successful Government and for voters who want to look forward to a better future.