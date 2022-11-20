I am tired of Christopher Luxon acting as if he was some jovial everyman

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: Our American friends enjoyed an unexpected election result last week. After each such event, and there have been a few in recent years, the pundit class arrive with an insightful explanation as to why their past insightful predictions were nonsense.

On this side of the Pacific there is a growing consensus that we are in the last year of the Ardern Premiership. The polls have begun to show a narrow, but consistent advantage to the centre-right and the accumulation of self-inflicted bruises on the administration have created the illusion that it is all over.

It isn’t. Ardern can still win and, as the GOP demonstrated, sometimes governments don’t win elections. Oppositions lose them. In that spirit I am going to provide an insightful pre-election explanation of National’s unexpected defeat.

READ MORE:

* Donald Trump announces another presidential bid amid Republican party uncertainty

* Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for US Democrats

* Midterm results should spell end of the road for Trump



ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Stuff senior political reporter Anna Whyte interviews Opposition leader Christopher Luxon.

The problem is the leader, and to understand why consider the images of him at the recent women’s Rugby World Cup final. Is it credible that Christopher Luxon cares about women’s rugby? It seems unlikely.

Equally, when the Prime Minister was tearing into the banks Luxon chimed in that he, too, was uncomfortable with what the banks were earning; which is an odd reaction from the leader of a centre-right party committed to property rights.

The electorate isn’t buying what he is selling and the recent Roy Morgan poll, released last Tuesday, has him leading National to its third term in opposition.

This might be a rogue result, but it continues on from the Taxpayers’ Union Curia poll that shows National’s support softening and Luxon’s preferred Prime Ministerial support in decline; from a high of 29% in February it has dropped to 21%. The more we get to know him, the less we want him as Prime Minister.

The National leader appears to be reflecting back to us what he thinks we want to see. He assumes, or his handlers do, that Kiwis want a salt-of-the earth type with vaguely feminist views on rugby and who likes a beer and holidays in Te Puke. Maybe we do, but Luxon is not that guy, and we all know it. It is time he stopped pretending if he wants us to take him seriously.

We know the former airline CEO is a Christian with conservative values. It is evident he is ambitious and a successful executive with the wealth to match. Rumours are that he was a tough manager in his commercial days and knew how to deliver projects and earnings.

If someone in National believes voters will reject Luxon because of these things they are wrong. We didn’t love Helen Clark or Jim Bolger, yet we voted for them. We are a country that does not trouble itself, beyond prurient curiosity, with the living arrangements of our political leaders, their religion or where they have holiday houses.

On these issues the electorate is sophisticated, mature, and indifferent as to the preferences of its leaders; sporting or otherwise. By playing make-believe the leader of the Opposition is showing a lack of trust in his fellow Kiwis.

Gene J. Puskar/AP Pennsylvania Senator-elect John Fetterman,takes the stage at a mid-term election night party in Pittsburgh.

It is the pantomime that is hurting him; not his wealth or his lack of interest in netball. He has boasted about learning te reo. Why? If, at any time in his career he held a genuine interest in the native language of this country he’d have taken the time to learn it. He hasn’t. Playing catch-up is doing him more electoral damage than owning his ignorance.

The exercise makes him appear inauthentic and most of us would prefer he invested his free time to the study of economics.

When Luxon masquerades on Halloween as a McDonald’s cashier, even at the store where he once worked, it does not ring true. That isn’t who he is now. What the country wants to know is what will he do if elected not how he supplemented his allowance three decades past.

Christopher Luxon is a serious man. He has enjoyed a serious career. He is applying for a very serious job. His party elected him as leader because of those credentials. I am tired of him acting as if he was some jovial everyman.

I do not want to see him pandering to pro-noun flaunting, co-governance-loving, JK Rowling-hating progressive journalists desperate to see him fail. He’d do better if he put Matty McLean in his place rather than maintain a false civility.

If you are unwilling to stand up to a morning TV weather presenter it is a fair conclusion that you won’t stand up to the self-interested bureaucratic Wellington establishment.

Tom Lee/Stuff Next year’s election if Christopher Luxon’s to lose, writes Damien Grant. (File photo)

Winston Peters has delighted for decades in belittling interviewers for asking stupid questions, or for just being stupid. His career has had its bumps, but he never lost a voter for baiting Radio New Zealand journalists for real, or imagined, provocations.

The mood of the Auckland business community, from my engagement with it, is deeply sceptical. Many believe that he wants to cap off a golden career rather than being driven by a sense of urgency to address the growing economic and institutional malaise overtaking the land.

New Zealand needs a leader willing to take hard decisions and communicate to the electorate the magnitude of the crisis before it and the scale of the opportunity if we unlock our potential.

This requires a serious and competent executive with a track record of getting things done and a commitment to implementing the reforms needed and, critically, one who through their actions and words demonstrates these qualities and isn’t afraid of cracking the whip when needed.

Luxon can be that leader, and it might be who he truly wants to be; but it is not the role he is currently playing which is why, without change, the pinnacle of his political career will be the quality and graciousness of his concession speech.