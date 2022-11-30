Finnish PM Sanna Marin wants to go 'next level' with New Zealand, as she rallies against autocrats

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin has spoken about the importance of advocating for women's rights, and strengthening New Zealand and Finland's connections, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland.

ANALYSIS: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin made a “special request” to visit New Zealand.

And when she arrived, becoming the first Finnish prime minister ever to visit New Zealand, she played up our unique similarities as small nations close to the poles. She called for unity and solidarity between democratic, traditionally progressive nations.

But in a world that’s becoming increasingly violent, witnessing the rise of hardmen and autocrats, “solidarity” is no longer a costless platitude.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Finnish PM Sanna Marin and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are holding meetings in Auckland.

Finland and New Zealand have limited trade and few opportunities to collaborate on much, largely due to the fact they sit at opposite ends of the world. But Marin pointed to many commonalities.

She talked about our histories in leading the world on giving women the right to vote. After being welcomed to Government House with a pōhiri, she commended the value placed on te ao Māori. Her party, the Social Democratic Party, has been trying but struggling to pass a Sámi human rights bill.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Finnish PM Sanna Marin was welcomed to Auckland’s Government House by a military pōhiri.

During her three years as prime minister, Marin has positioned Finland as a vocal advocate for human rights, delivering staunch speeches against the regimes of China, Russia, the Taliban, and Iran.

Where New Zealand’s leaders often avoid directly naming China in their critiques of international human rights, Marin has argued that economic influence should not distract from rights abuses.

With a shared border, and its own experience being invaded by Russia, the war in Ukraine has been “at the doorstep” of Finland. In Auckland, Marin stressed the need for weapons to be sent to Ukraine. Earlier this year, she signed previously neutral Finland to Nato.

Her focus on weaponry sits in contrast to New Zealand’s initial response, where Ardern condemned the invasion but promised only “non-lethal aid”. However, New Zealand soldiers are now training Ukrainian recruits in Europe.

She said she wanted to take things “to the next level” between Finland and New Zealand.

“This is the first visit and I think we have a lot of things in common. We are both welfare states. Even though we are very far away from each other, I think the mentality of people is similar,” she said.

With populations of a bit more than 5 million each, annual GDP sitting between $250 and $300 billion, and histories fraught with colonisation, the two nations do share many similarities – even if they rarely interact.

Then there’s our prime ministers. They attract significant global attention, relative to the size of the countries they lead. Ardern noted that they do also stand out in a crowd of other world leaders.

As two highly influential women on a stage filled mostly with men, both prime ministers spoke Wednesday of the role they could play in advocating for the global advancement of women’s rights.

Here, once again, Marin took aim at Iran. Ardern shared her concern, criticising the Iranian parliament’s urging of the courts to impose death penalties for protesters who have called for women’s rights to be respected.

“We must stand together for equality and human rights, and make sure that every woman and girl across the world has the same rights and same opportunities as men,” Marin said.

For Iran, in particular, its domestic abuses – but also partnership with Russia – brought it to the centre of discussions on Tuesday.

“They are using Iranian drones in Ukraine to kill people there. I think Iran is one discussion topic we will continue today,” Marin said.

“The Nordic countries, together with Australia and New Zealand could tighten our collaboration so much more.”

With Marin set to spend another day in Auckland, the prime ministers said they would hold further discussions about Ukraine and Iran on Wednesday evening. Ardern said they would also discuss how they could use their positions, as prominent women leaders, to push for women’s rights globally.

“There is a sense of responsibility, that we feel, given there are so few female leaders, to make sure we use our voice on behalf of those who are experiencing dire circumstances,” Ardern said.

Although both Ardern and Marin presented a united image in front of the cameras on Wednesday, they did not commit to any policy change nor did they solidify exact areas for further collaboration.

They did, however, show “solidarity” in their hit back against a suggestion that this diplomatic mission was motivated purely by their similarity in age and gender.

Ardern replied: “I wonder if anyone ever asked Barack Obama​ and John Key if they met because they’re a similar age? ... Because two women meet, it’s not simply because of their gender.”

Marin followed with: “We are meeting because we are prime ministers."