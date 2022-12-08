Kiwis need confidence that Superannuation will always be there when they need it

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF The Supreme Court has declared that the current voting age of 18 is unjustified discrimination, boosting the argument to consider lowering the age to 16.

OPINION: The Supreme Court has said the Bill of Rights Act declares there should be no discrimination on the basis of age so setting a threshold to vote at 18 unjustly discriminates against 16-year-olds.

But does this open up every other age-based entitlement to accusations of discrimination. For instance, how do you justify superannuation eligibility at 65 rather than 60?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

The Supreme Court recently made a declaration of inconsistency with the Bill of Rights on the voting age.

It found that the current voting age of 18 is inconsistent with the right to be free from discrimination on the basis of age, and that these inconsistences have not been justified.

READ MORE:

* The government commissioning a review of electoral law is frankly absurd

* Urgent law change to put sex offenders back on register passes in Parliament

* Campaign for voting at 16 and 17, claims age discrimination



This decision doesn’t mean that Parliament is required to change the law, but the Government is required to provide a formal response within six months.

We believe that given this question is a matter of electoral law and requires a super majority, or 75% of Parliament, to change the law as it stands, it should be a matter that is considered by MPs from all political parties.

On that basis, a law is being drafted with a proposal to lower the voting age to 16 for the whole of Parliament to consider. If supported, it would not take effect for the next general election.

While this is a good example of the New Zealand Bill of Rights (Declarations of Inconsistency) Amendment Act 2022 working in practice, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the courts will issue further Declarations of Inconsistency on the basis of age.

It’s important to our Government that we give New Zealanders the confidence that Superannuation will always be there when they need it. That’s why we’ve committed to keeping the age of eligibility for Superannuation at 65.

It’s also why we resumed contributions to the New Zealand Super Fund, which were suspended under the previous National Government, to ensure the sustainability of Superannuation and the current retirement age.

National’s Christopher Luxon is calling for the Superannuation age to be raised to 67. Raising the retirement age would unfairly disadvantage those who have physical jobs that wear down their bodies, such as tradies and those working in the primary industries, who should not have to wait the extra time to retire.

Luxon’s suggestion that these people can just get another job or go on a disability benefit if they can’t manage another two years without again shows just how out of touch he is.

National’s plan to raise the age of Superannuation would also disadvantage Māori and Pacific peoples, whose life expectancy is lower than the national average. Our Government, on the other hand, is focused on reducing this inequity through investment in areas such as health and housing.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

The Labour Government’s decision to introduce legislation into Parliament to amend the Electoral Act which would allow those under the age of sixteen to vote is nothing more than a distraction. This is an attempt to divert attention from the real issues facing New Zealanders.

The Supreme Court ruled it was a breach of the Bill of Rights for 16-year-olds not to be able to vote on the grounds that they are being discriminated against based on age.

However, we have laws in place based on age for a reason – mainly to protect our youth. There are age limits on when you can get your driver's license, or when you can buy alcohol and recently when you can buy vapes.

If the Supreme Court is suggesting that we lower the voting age in the name of human rights, then on the same basis, are they also suggesting we do the same for other laws?

STUFF Jacinda Ardern says the Government will introduce a bill on lowering the voting age to 16.

There were concerns when the Supreme Court was established that we lacked jurists with the independence and impartiality of the Privy Council, where such cases used to be determined. Unfortunately, this has proven to be the case.

If activist judges want to make laws rather than interpret them, they should step down from the bench and run for Parliament.

The reality is that we have a Government who are focused on completely the wrong things. I don’t think changing the voting age is the kind of justice reform we need in this country right now.

Last week Janak Patel tragically lost his life – he was a migrant worker who fell victim to the crime wave that is now surging through New Zealand.

Shop owners and the general public are now coming forward saying that they do not feel safe in their communities, and that is because we have a Government who is soft on crime.

If there is to be fundamental change to our laws, it shouldn’t be the voting age.

It should be addressing the 500% increase in ram raids, the 44% increase in gang numbers and the 21% increase in violent crime, all of which has happened under this Government’s watch.

Attempting to use Parliament’s time to change the voting age, which would not get the necessary support to pass into law, is nothing but a distraction. The fact they are doing this at a time when an increasing number of people are becoming victims of crime, shows just how out of touch they are.

National is strongly focused on outcomes. We will deliver for New Zealanders, and we will focus on delivering justice reforms that make New Zealanders feel safe.