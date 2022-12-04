Are migrants really welcome in New Zealand?

If we blame migrants for our economic woes, they shouldn't bother coming here, writes Jehan Casinader.

Jehan Casinader is a contributing writer for Stuff.

OPINION: The festive season is the perfect time for a stroll down memory lane. Some people watch Home Alone, dig out granny’s eggnog recipe, or ring Uncle Arthur for a natter.

But when I’m feeling nostalgic, I do strange things. Last week, I lit a candle, opened a bag of fudge, and read Winston Peters’ old speeches.

As the leader of New Zealand First, Peters spent many years attacking National and Labour for “flooding New Zealand with immigrants”, claiming they had put “enormous strain on social services and physical infrastructure”.

READ MORE:

* Top women Afghan athletes evacuated by Fifa denied asylum in New Zealand

* The $57 million IT disaster at Immigration NZ

* More migrants good for businesses but a headache for Reserve Bank: Kiwibank



It’s true that high levels of migration put pressure on essential services, which had already suffered from years of poor planning and underinvestment. But Peters went further, making sweeping generalisations about the people who chose to make New Zealand their home.

In one speech in 2004, he claimed migrants carried “Third World diseases”. They used our health services and “refused to pay”.

There were 300,000 people in New Zealand who couldn’t speak English, he declared, and Auckland’s health boards had to employ a whopping 280 interpreters.

What’s more, Peters believed migrants were conducting criminal activities like “kidnapping, murder and extortion”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Michael Woods, alongside Tourism Aotearoa CEO Rebecca Ingram, announced changes to immigration settings to help ease a worker shortage.

As a child who was born in New Zealand, but grew up in a migrant family, I remember watching the MP’s diatribes with amusement and anger.

Did he really believe that successive governments had welcomed migrants because they wanted to clog the highways and fill the hospital wards and jails – or because they recognised the immense economic and social benefits that migration brings?

Looking back, it’s astonishing that Peters was able to get away with this stuff. In the 1990s and early 2000s, he built an entire political platform by feeding Kiwis’ anxieties about immigration and race.

Fast-forward two decades, and I’m grateful that unbridled xenophobia is a far less common feature in our political conversation. But migration is still a hot topic, and in a post-Covid world, it’s more complex than ever.

Stuff As the leader of New Zealand First, Peters spent many years attacking National and Labour for “flooding New Zealand with immigrants”, claiming they had put “enormous strain on social services and physical infrastructure”.

On one hand, we’re desperate for foreign labour, because unemployment is low, and we need more workers to grow our economy.

On the other hand, higher net migration may strain our infrastructure, as it has in the past – as Peters rightly observed. It may also increase demand for goods and services. That’s exactly what the Reserve Bank is trying to avoid, as it struggles to curb inflation.

In the early 2000s, it was easy to take pot-shots at migrants. A common belief was that they were taking jobs that should have gone to Kiwis. Some argued that New Zealand would be better off without immigration altogether.

Then came the global financial crisis. The data showed that – surprise, surprise – immigration played a vital role in cushioning the impact on our economy.

In 2009, a Department of Labour study found there would be dire consequences if the Government shut off immigration completely. New Zealand’s population would shrink by 9.6% and GDP would drop by 11.3% over the following decade.

For all the political rhetoric, governments of the blue and red variety have embraced immigration, because they know it’s inextricably linked to our economic prosperity.

We had a taste of an alternative reality during Covid, when our borders were shut. It sent a shockwave through the labour market. Businesses have spent two years imploring the Government to loosen the immigration settings.

It’s often said that migrants will do the jobs that Kiwis don’t want to do – sometimes under pay and working conditions that most locals would never accept. We rely on migrants to milk our cows, shower our elderly, flip our burgers, pick our fruit, drive our taxis and clean our hotel rooms.

In reality, migrants fill a much wider range of gaps across the labour force, including lucrative specialist roles in sectors like IT, engineering and medicine, where we simply don’t have enough people with the right qualifications and the right experience.

Stuff Stuff contributing writer Jehan Casinader: “When the going gets tough, we find it easy to blame migrants for our economic woes.”

And yet, in some corners of our society, there persists a stereotype that migrants are low-skilled, low-paid workers who aren’t keen to integrate into New Zealand life. The truth is, many migrants are highly educated people who want to put down roots and make a contribution to this country, as my own parents did.

But when the going gets tough, we find it easy to blame migrants for our economic woes.

When the housing crisis hit, we didn’t just blame loose mortgage lending and the absence of a capital gains tax. We blamed immigration. When Auckland’s roads and infrastructure began to heave, we blamed immigration. When unemployment soared, we blamed immigration.

For many migrants, life here is tough. There are countless recent stories of worker exploitation, outdated visa rules, and slow government processes that have split families and had a devastating impact on people’s mental health.

Now we’re entering a new period of economic uncertainty. I’m curious: if there is a recession, how will the history books be written?

Will we remember the Covid years, when entrepreneurs were begging migrants to come to New Zealand, so their businesses could stay afloat? Will we remember how Kiwis were desperate for more foreign workers to come here, so their houses would be built, their computers would be fixed and their surgeries wouldn’t be delayed?

Or, when the economic winds change, will we return to the “us and them” rhetoric that has been so prevalent in previous decades?

As we head into an election year, we need to have a robust debate about immigration policy. But let’s not forget this extraordinary period, during which we have urged more people to move to New Zealand.

Migrants aren’t just a labour resource. Their dignity and wellbeing matter. If we can’t guarantee that they will be treated with respect, let’s do them a favour – and tell them not to bother getting on the plane.