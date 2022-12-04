Jacinda Ardern, Sanna Marin and the misogyny that's baked into us all

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has spoken with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland about the importance of advocating for women's rights and strengthening New Zealand and Finland's connections.

Alison Mau is a senior writer at Stuff, and editor of the #MeTooNZ project.

OPINION: We should be surprised, it being 2022 and all. Surely the days of casual sexism aimed at women - politicians or otherwise - by professional journalists are well and truly behind us?

Sadly, apparently not, and the media conference between Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin this week was solid proof. As they took the podium, instead of any number of serious questions available, a reporter chose to ask whether the PMs were meeting "just because - you know - you're similar in age and you've got a lot of - you know - common stuff there..."

Ardern grasped the real issue instantly. Her bemused head tilt, seven seconds in, has even become a social media meme.

READ MORE:

* The not-so-subtle sexism that followed Finland's Sanna Marin from Helsinki to Auckland

* Finnish PM Sanna Marin wants to go 'next level' with New Zealand, as she rallies against autocrats

* Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin meets Jacinda Ardern

* Who is Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin?



“I wonder if anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were a similar age,” she retorted.

As Stuff political journalist Bridie Witton subsequently wrote, Marin and Ardern are 37 and 42 respectively. When Obama and Key first met in 2009, both were 48. And no, there was no similar question asked of them.

The journalist in question has been roundly criticised - to the point that he appears to have closed all his social media accounts. There is one pertinent question here – was the question his own design, or was he told to ask it?

Whatever its origins, the fallout was instant. Bombs were lobbed in all directions - including at Stuff, which ran a short-lived headline describing Marin as the "party" prime minister.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Finnish PM Sanna Marin and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland.

That sent Today FM host Lloyd Burr ballistic in an editorial that made some solid points, while (conveniently) failing to mention all the times his own news company had aimed that kind of "unashamed, casual sexism" at Ardern.

And that's my point. Misogyny has been baked into our society over generations, and we are all susceptible to this kind of nonsense if we don't stop and think about the implications first.

Including me.

A few years ago I was filling in for an absent host on the AM Show, and had businesswoman Vic Crone in to discuss her run for the Auckland mayoralty. The interview was nearing its end when the show's executive producer (a woman) spoke directly into my ear-piece from the control room.

"Ask her how she'll manage the campaign while also looking after her children."

I did not stop to think how bizarre the question was, nor how unlikely it was to be asked of a male politician. I could have stayed silent, but stupidly let the words come out of my mouth on live TV. That's on me.

Crone, to her credit, handled it with grace, while my inbox filled with furious messages admonishing me: “how dare you?” (I did later apologise to Crone.)

This week's furore made me think about other examples from a 30-plus-year career in journalism - had I done this before? Had my superiors asked me to? And if so, how had I acted?

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin visits an autonomous driving demonstration of Ohmio in Auckland

In 1993, I was working my first reporter shift at Channel 9 in Melbourne. The Head of News - one of my most sexist and abusive bosses ever - sent me to interview a famous Olympian, who was announcing her ambassadorship with a major charity.

There were rumours of plastic surgery.

“Don't come back without asking her about it,” the boss told me, “and ask her whether she can still count herself a role model for women because of it.”

I wrestled with that order. It felt wrong to raise such a personal thing; and had zero relevance to her fitness as a role model.

I did the interview, and did not ask those questions. The boss's fury was predictable and intense.

I came very close to losing my job that day, and for years I felt a slight buzz of journalistic failure. Only decades later did it dawn on me that I had made the right choice.

That was almost 30 years ago. We now know much more about misogyny and how it hampers the progress of women in public, corporate and ordinary working life.

Have things changed much since? After the events of this week, you'd have to wonder.