Three Waters booby trap goes against 'no surprises' rule

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet will ‘discuss’ an entrenchment provision in Three Waters legislation with Parliament's business committee.

Tracy Watkins is Stuff’s Sundays editor

OPINION: There is no possible right explanation for how a contentious entrenchment clause came to be slipped into Labour’s controversial Three Waters legislation under the cover of urgency, and with so little debate even the Opposition didn’t notice.

Either the Government knew what was happening – which is bad – or they didn’t, which is even worse.

If Three Waters was already emblematic of much that many voters don’t like about the government, the entrenchment debacle - the clause has been panned as undemocratic, and unconstitutional - has only likely solidified opinions.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern attended Labour caucus meeting where controversial Three Waters entrenchment clause was 'discussed'

* National unwilling to budge on 'entrenchment' of public water assets

* The constitutional spat over a last-minute, controversial change to Three Waters bill

* Prime minister to discuss Three Waters entrenchment clause with political parties, due to constitutional risk



It’s also the last thing Labour wants to be talking about when people are worried about crime and the cost of living, and how much tougher it’s getting to pay their bills and get by. It makes them look arrogant and out of touch. No wonder they're scrambling for a face-saving way to back out of it.

The clause prevents the privatisation of water assets without the support of 60 % of Parliament, a requirement known as entrenchment, which is used rarely and generally only for electoral matters.

The official line appears to be that the clause was cooked up by a Green MP and the Local Government Minister and inserted without the knowledge of just about everyone, including the prime minister, Cabinet, caucus and an army of Government advisers.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Tracy Watkins: What also beggars belief is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s explanation that “it’s not something I would necessarily be aware of”.

This beggars belief from a government that has taken the “no surprises” rule to such extreme lengths that even the most inconsequential Official Information Act requests are required to be sent to ministers' desks as a deliberate stalling tactic.

But if true - if it really is believable for an MP and a minister to fly solo on what legal experts are calling a “dangerous constitutional precedent” - what on earth does that tell us about the state of decision-making in the Beehive?

Is anyone even in charge any more?

What also beggars belief is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s explanation that “it’s not something I would necessarily be aware of”.

If a hotly contentious clause in a deeply unpopular piece of legislation isn’t exactly what the no surprises rule is supposed to cover, what is?

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Local Government minister Nanaia Mahuta knew about the entrenchment clause – but who else did?

Helen Clark and John Key would have sacked a minister for less. They expected anything remotely controversial to come across their desk.

As it turns out, the Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, has saved her job after confirming that the matter was indeed discussed at a meeting attended by MPs and senior ministers, including the Prime Minister.

So is there another explanation, that Labour and the Greens were being too clever by half and thought they were setting a booby trap for their opponents?

Labour would love to turn the argument about Three Waters into a debate over the privatisation of water assets. It might be a political red herring, but it feeds into their ideological blind spot about them and the Greens being the good guys and National being the bad guys.

Astute Left wing commentator Josie Pagani perfectly summed up Labour’s current state of mind: “People with different ideas are wrong. The Government is righteous, opponents are bad.”

So rather than admit it might be out of step with public opinion on Three Waters, or gangs, or crime, or the parlous state of the health system, or the cost of living, the Government plays political games, and does things like plant mini hand grenades for its opponents, should they happen to get into office.

There’s a name for that – third-termitis, which is when ministers get too arrogant, when there are too many political sideshows and the Government starts blaming the messenger rather than the message for its slide in the polls.

Is this a sign it’s come early?