Oversight of Oranga Tamariki is desperately needed to fix the dysfunction

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

STUFF Minister for Children Kelvin Davis says the Government will investigate actioning all recommendations of the review into the care and death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, who he says was failed by multiple agencies before his murder.

OPINION: In the wake of a report into the death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz we’ve learnt there are more senior managers at Oranga Tamariki than ever before, getting paid on average $200,000 each.

Yet despite all these managers and money the agency meant to help children fails them repeatedly. Are the priorities wrong - should management be streamlined and money go to the actual front line workers who care for the kids?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Vulnerable New Zealand children need a strong, unconstrained voice that can fight for them. That is the role of Oranga Tamariki, and sadly, they are failing our children.

The death of Malachi Subecz is heart wrenching and tragic. He was an innocent child who was forced to grow up in an abusive environment, through no fault of his own. There were a vast number of failures from Oranga Tamariki – they were alerted but did nothing.

Undoubtedly, there were signs that Malachi was being abused but they brushed them under the rug until it was too late.

The 14 recommendations that have come from the report on Malachi’s death are wholeheartedly supported by the National Party. Ultimately the review found that agencies “could have done more” and might have prevented Malachi’s death.

We already know that we have a shortage of frontline health and social service staff in New Zealand. Yet the Labour Government is spending $2 billion a year more than in 2017 on hiring new bureaucrats. An even more staggering amount has been spent on consultants and working groups.

Unfortunately, these bureaucrats, consultants and working groups could not save Malachi.

What could have saved him was better processes and more frontline staff, who are out in their communities helping vulnerable children and struggling families.

This Government constantly confuses spending money with outcomes. Just look at the state of mental health in this country. At least $1.9 billion was spent, and there isn’t one extra mental health bed, New Zealanders have longer wait times for essential services, a worsening state of mental health facilities, and serious front-line workforce shortages.

It’s the same for Oranga Tamariki. We need to have all our public services relentlessly focused on outcomes for Kiwis.

Malachi deserved better. He was a five-year-old child, who was given to a someone who was meant to care for him and look after him. Instead, he was abused. Something like this should not happen to any New Zealand child again and a National Government will work tirelessly to make positive change.

Oversight of Oranga Tamariki is desperately needed to fix the dysfunction that is occurring and to prevent what happened to Malachi happening to anybody else.

Oranga Tamariki now needs to be solely focused on delivering outcomes for vulnerable children and ensure that they enact the findings of the report so that our children can live without harm.

Every vulnerable child and young person deserves a system that works for them, cares for them and protects them. Making sure this is a reality is a priority for our Government and we’ve undertaken significant reforms to build a better pathway forward for Oranga Tamariki.

When the previous Government established Oranga Tamariki in 2017, it envisioned an agency that would do better than its predecessors. But the various iterations of New Zealand’s care and protection agencies were flawed, as was the idea that we could bundle together these iterations, give them a new name and expect different outcomes.

There will always be a role for the state to play but we know that the approaches taken previously haven’t worked. The failings of Oranga Tamariki over the years have been well documented and there is no room for mistakes in this work.

Our Government is committed to doing things differently and while there’s been change programmes in the past, none have gone far enough – we need a fundamental shift.

As a result, Oranga Tamariki is now going through one of the biggest and most challenging transformations of almost any agency in the public service. This requires the right people with the right expertise. It’s too important to not get this right for our children.

However, once new systems are in place and we begin moving more decision making and resources to communities, these staffing numbers are expected to start tracking down again.

Earlier this year we signalled our commitment to the future direction of Oranga Tamariki with a funding package that will enable iwi, hapū, and communities to deliver better outcomes for children and whānau.

This will improve collaboration with Oranga Tamariki, and ultimately help to empower local communities and Māori take a leading role in caring for children and their families in a way that suits them and not just Wellington.

We’ve also accepted a number of recommendations from independent reviews to make sure the system keeps children safe and well.

I also want to acknowledge the difficult work undertaken by the front-line staff. They are making a real, positive difference in our neighbourhoods. At any one time Oranga Tamariki social workers are working with roughly 50,000 children and their families to provide support that prevents them to come into care.

We will continue to make sure these workers have the resources and support they need to do this important mahi.