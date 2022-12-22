The worst part of the three waters debacle was the attempt to entrench the legislation

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

OPINION: There has been outcry after the Greens inserted a clause into proposed legislation to make it harder for future governments to privatise water.

Both National and Labour have track records of privatising state assets against the wishes of many voters. Why won’t you back a move to make it harder to sell off our precious water?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

As part of our Government’s work to deliver cleaner, cheaper and more efficient water services for New Zealanders, there has been a lot of public discussion around making sure that water assets remain in public ownership.

For Labour, it is absolutely a bottom line that New Zealand’s critical water infrastructure remains in public ownership and is not privatised. This has been a long-standing and deeply-held position.

We believe this should be a bottom line for all political parties in Aotearoa. We also believe that they should make public commitments against privatisation, to give New Zealanders certainty.

A year ago, we wrote to both National and ACT seeking their support to ensure the strongest protections possible be in place against privatisation so that the public ownership of water services is safeguarded for future generations.

Earlier this month we again wrote to them to seek their political commitment to support our Government’s pledge to ensure water services entities, and their assets, permanently remain in public ownership.

It has been extremely disappointing to see the Opposition play politics on this and continue to mischaracterise what our three waters reform is about.

We all know that change is needed to make sure that communities have safe, reliable drinking water at an affordable price. By sticking with the status quo, independent research shows households could face water costs of up to $9,000 per year. Kiwis cannot afford to see their water bills and rates spiral out of control.

On top of that, we’re already seeing what is at stake with over 34,000 New Zealanders getting sick from contaminated drinking water each year. Without reform our communities will experience more failures of basic water services.

By establishing four new publicly-owned water services entities with the size and scale to meet the challenges we face, we’re providing a strong base for effective and efficient management of water services and infrastructure.

The new water entities are public shareholdings of council representatives. This means they are held by local communities, and through the regional representative groups and regional advisory panels, entities and their merit-based boards will be accountable to communities big and small.

Simply put, our three waters reform is about making sure affordable drinking water, wastewater and stormwater can be provided to New Zealanders now and into the future.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

The Water Services Entities Bill, which has enacted the Government’s Three Waters agenda, has been a debacle right from the start.

There has been loud opposition to the Government’s reforms. Public and council feedback has been overwhelmingly negative, yet the Government ignored it all and steamrolled ahead.

There is no dispute that we need to upgrade and change our water infrastructure, but National fundamentally disagrees with most of the Labour Government’s Three Waters agenda.

We oppose the four mega entities that will be created through the changes. They’re too big and take away local control from communities. These community assets have been built up through generations and the Government wants to confiscate them. Labour claims that councils will continue to own water assets, but any fair reading of the legislation makes it clear that it is fiction.

National opposes the co-governance model because it is undemocratic and won’t improve water services for the public.

The Labour Government - specifically Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta - knew exactly what they wanted to do from the start and were unwilling to change their view or listen to submitters.

The Government should have gone up and down the country, from Cape Reinga to Bluff, to consult and listen to the concerns of Kiwi ratepayers. But they simply were not interested. More than 88,000 people submitted to the select committee process, yet just 227 submissions were heard. It is something that history will look back on in shame.

But the worst part of the three waters debacle was the attempt to entrench the legislation by the Green Party and Minister Mahuta. Entrenchment has always been kept for electoral law and never in this country’s history has it been used for anything else.

Under urgency, as Labour rammed their Three Water reforms through Parliament, the Green Party and Minister Mahuta attempted to slip entrenchment in without anybody noticing, including the Prime Minister. Fortunately, the public outcry was such that the Government was forced to back down and ditch entrenchment.

But the damage has been done. This Government was prepared to take an authoritarian approach to bind not only future Parliaments, but the freedom of New Zealanders to choose their destiny.

National has publicly said we will not privatise water assets, and the reason why is simple. These assets belong to councils and their ratepayers. This Government is happy to seize them from councils, but National will not.

As we head into an election year, National will still rigorously oppose these reforms. If we have the privilege of forming a Government next year, we will repeal and replace the hugely unpopular Three Waters legislation.