Will Christopher Luxon write the final act of Winston Peters’ career?

Andrea Vance is a senior journalist for Stuff.

OPINION: In the soap opera that is New Zealand politics, we may yet be robbed of one familiar storyline.

The fortunes of the smaller parties ebb and flow with the vicissitudes of our MMP system. But there is one constant: Winston Peters as a potential king or queen maker.

Now matter how bored the electorate is of the plot, the post-election drama is so often served up as we wait to see to whom NZ First will deliver power.

But next year might be different – because of the introduction of one, largely unknown, character.

READ MORE:

* PM Jacinda Ardern under pressure in a Parliament full of tired, grumpy pricks

* National and ACT remain in strong position to govern, poll suggests



Certainly, 2023 is shaping up to be the year of the minor party.

The Greens have cemented their position as a ‘10%’ party – the scuffle over James Shaw’s shared leadership in the winter was a minor sub-plot that had no bearing on their numbers.

Barring their usual pre-election melodrama (Metiria Turei’s resignation, the Green schools ‘error of judgment’, and the strange last-minute repositioning with National in 2014), they’ll likely return to Parliament on similar numbers. Whether that’s in government or opposition is, of course, the real cliffhanger.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Could 2023 be the year of the minor party? Greens co-leaders James Shaw, and Marama Davidson.

After being written out of politics by ‘the curse’ of the minor party in 2017, Te Pāti Māori have gone from strength to strength. (In a proportional voting system, mainstream parties often burn off their smaller coalition partners. The minor parties wither as they lose their identity and are tied to unpopular Government decisions.)

They are the most fascinating prospect in next year’s campaign with bold policies, charismatic leadership, and a strong, grassroots organisation. As Labour’s vote burns off, and National and ACT continue to flirt with race-based politics, they are certain to pick up more of the Māori seats.

If Debbie Ngawera-Packer and Rawiri Waititi end up holding the balance of power, it’s currently hard to imagine them joining a right-wing bloc. Waititi has already expressed a distaste for governing alongside David Seymour.

But under MMP, never say never. Te Pāti Māori (although then a very different party) joined John Key’s centre-right coalition, and achieved more than they got credit for at the time.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Rawiri Waititi, and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Will Te Pāti Māori pick up more Māori seats next year?

Similarly, ACT have rebuilt from the ashes of their previous entanglement with National. Seymour is a force, and has to be in contention for 2022’s politician of the year.

If their momentum doesn’t stall in the face of a resurgent National, he can look forward to substantial policy concessions in a potential coalition with Christopher Luxon’s party.

That brings us to the last party ‘in play’ – NZ First. On its current trajectory, the party has a good chance of meeting the 5% threshold to return to Parliament.

To get the one or two points to bump him over the line, Peters is pouring considerable effort into sucking votes from the fragmented, restless fringe that is coalescing around the Freedom and Rights Coalition, Outdoors Party and New Conservatives, who have little to no chance of election.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Act leader David Seymour – surely one of the contenders for politician of the year?

It’s a clever, if deeply cynical, strategy to replace their traditional support that has drained away to ACT.

Peters somewhat rewrote the script last month when he ruled out working with Labour (or more specifically “this present Labour Party crowd”, because with Peters, semantics matter).

It was of little surprise to political watchers. The bitterness that lingers between the two parties is so pronounced that a working relationship would be impossible. As one senior Labour figure remarked: “it was either him first, or us” in scotching a potential partnership.

Still, a gamble for Peters. If we take him at his word, it leaves only two paths: National or the cross-benches.

It also risks placing the fate of his party in the hands of another – an unexpected plot twist.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Winston Peters’ support of the occupation of Parliament left a sour taste with his potential coalition partners.

If Christopher Luxon were to emulate his mentor Sir John Key, and refuse to work with the quinquadragennial veteran, Peters’ support would plummet. There is no point in wasting a vote on a party destined only for opposition.

There are two clear schools of thought in National. One camp – still scarred from the failed 2017 negotiations and impatient for power – urge the leadership to “give Winston whatever he wants”. Despite his 2008 stance, insiders say this is the advice Sir John has offered to Luxon.

On the other side, there are those nervous about a deal with the devil, and believe the cost would be an administration beget by mistrust and an ongoing power struggle between Seymour and Peters. Some are also disgusted with Peters’ attendance at the occupation of Parliament, and his courting of the anti-vax movement.

Stuff In a plot twist, Christopher Luxon may hold Winston Peter’s future in his hands.

For now, the script is yet to be written. Luxon would be unwise to make any move while the gap between the left and right bloc remains so tight. If both main parties continue to poll in the 30s, NZ First will remain in a strong position.

However, if National edges into the 40s, and then consistently polls with a 4 in front, Luxon will have a choice to make.

It would be a courageous move that would send a bold signal about what we can expect from his leadership, and to an extent, his values. It comes with a risk: if NZ First does return to the cross benches, the endless horse-trading over legislation will paralyse any government’s agenda.

Does Christopher Luxon have the balls to write the final act of Winston Peters’ career?