Damien Grant: Does Luxon share Sir John Key's wilful blindness on China?

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: I’ve been leading my family on a long march through the eastern swath of North America. They are loving it. Along the way I picked Malcolm Gladwell’s 2019 book Talking to Strangers and thanks to ongoings blizzards, knocked it out in short order rather than sightseeing.

Gladwell’s premise is that we can misinterpret what people are saying because we ‘default to truth’. We assume that if someone presents in a certain way, and what they say is consistent with the way they present, that they are being honest. As a means of living this makes more sense than distrusting everyone on everything.

However, this creates an opening for the deliberately deceitful, who can trick even sophisticated interrogators when their actions and words appear in alignment, but whose intentions are dishonest. He cites Neville Chamberlain, the British Prime Minister who engaged actively with his German counterpart in the prelude to the Second World War.

READ MORE:

* A year of fiscal calamity ahead, or will we avoid the axe yet again?

* Damien Grant: Even contrarians deserve a happy Christmas

* Damien Grant: The absurdity of airport security screening



It is collectively accepted that Hitler deceived Chamberlain. The problem, Gladwell asserts, is that Chamberlain looked for clues in the body language and behaviour of the Nazi leader and when his words matched that behaviour Chamberlain assumed Hitler was being honest.

Con artists, strippers and real estate agents, I should point out, understood this well before Gladwell dressed up the idea into the respectability of a book, but as I was reading this excellent publication, I also read the latest opinion piece by Sir John Key on his views on the People’s Republic of China.

Key is emerging as our greatest Sinophile since Rewi Alley. Sir John chuckles that he receives Christmas Cards from the totalitarian dictator Xi Jinping. “He calls me a friend and I think he sort of means that,” he gushed in a 2021 interview with Guyon Espiner, and declined to declare that Xi was an authoritarian leader in a recent interview with Jack Tame.

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

In his recent column he starts with a rhetorical question; “Ask most New Zealanders what they think about trade with China, and chances are they will say something like: ‘If we could just sell a lamb chop to everyone in China, we would run out of sheep’.”

Well. Maybe. I don’t pretend to know what most of my fellow citizens think, but a fair guess would be that some might wonder about the morality of doing trade with a nation that is consistently and credibly accused of engaging in genocide.

Now. This is a serious charge and isn’t universally accepted, but a statement issued by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his last day in office, is compelling.

I am not inclined to accept at face value declarations by the US State Department. That office has a long history of getting things wrong and deliberately lying, but there is a substantial body of independent evidence to bolster the claim of severe human right abuses are occurring in Xinjian.

Key remains a powerful political statesman on the national stage, is understood to be advising Chris Luxon and his role as the chairman of our largest financial institution, the ANZ bank, means his views carry weight; both here and abroad. Possibly including Beijing.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Prime Minister John Key welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping during a 2014 visit to New Zealand.

Key’s decision to write in positive terms about China without confronting the genocide claim raises a legitimate question about his objectivity when it comes to the Middle Kingdom.

He demonstrates what can at best be described a wilful blindness when it comes to an analysis on the situation in China and does not refer, except obliquely, to the allegations of genocide in western China.

When dealing with the rise in hostile western perspectives that these crimes against humanity have created he cites the anti-Chinese rhetoric by Trump and concerns about human rights, but then asks: “But how valid is all this concern, really?”

It is true that under Xi and his immediate predecessors China has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, but the reasons China is poor is thanks in part to the crimes against humanity and economics of past Communist leaders.

The mountains of corpses created by the Great Leap Forward, Cultural Revolution and barbarity of the one-child policy have left a demographic and economic scar on the largest nation on earth.

I can understand an argument that we should continue to trade with China despite our uneasiness with the nature of its government. I have written precisely this.

However, there is a gulf as wide as the South China Sea between this perspective and the consistent apologies being written by the former National leader.

John Anthony/Stuff Christopher Luxon, left, Prime Minister John Key, and ATR chief executive Patrick de Castelbajac in 2015 when Luxon was Air New Zealand chief executive.

The New Zealand parliament, in a moment of rare unity, unanimously passed a resolution condemning the human rights abuses being perpetrated against the Uyghur.

The divergence between the moral clarity of parliament and Key’s persistent and consistent statements undermines the force of Parliament’s declaration.

Which brings me back to Gladwell and his book. Key is in a unique position. He has dined with Xi, the most powerful individual on the planet. He receives Christmas cards from him. He is a trusted courtier in the forbidden palace. This must be intoxicating. There are few humans alive who could resist the pull of that siren.

In writing of the deception of Neville Chamberlain, Gladwell concludes that “Chamberlain would have been better off never meeting Hitler at all. He should have stayed at home and read Mein Kampf.”

The same perhaps applies here, but it does not matter why Key persists in apologies for Beijing, what matters is that no good can come from his actions and worse Beijing may see his perspective as being the real politic perspective of Wellington, especially as it is widely reported that Key is one of Chris Luxon’s key advisors.

Luxon refuses to be interviewed by me, and quite rightly. I am a third-rate scribe with a questionable past and no future, but perhaps a real journalist can ask the current National leader if he shares his friends sanguine view of the current holder of the mandate of heaven.