Jacinda Ardern: An inspirational role model and victim of ingrained misogyny

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigns, saying she will step down in February.

Nadine Roberts is a Stuff reporter based in Christchurch.

OPINION: Within minutes of the resignation of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, misogynists took to their keyboards from their tractors and dark caves to rejoice that “Cindy” was going.

I use the word rejoice but in reality many of their sentences contained a four-letter word starting with c that I never would have expected to hear anyone utter about a leader in this country.

But that was Ardern’s lot. From when she “outrageously” decided to have a baby the comments from rural New Zealand were rampant – and by some so called leaders that should know better.

“The b.... should be in the kitchen,” one hostile respected farmer wrote.

And then there was the endless referencing to her facial features in a derogatory fashion. Suddenly it was made normal to abuse, threaten and make fun of a person who decided to commit her life to leadership.

Yet I don’t remember that same group from the hinterlands doing the same to Jim Bolger when I was young, nor John Key – nor any male actually.

Come to think of it, no-one sneerily calls John Key “Jimmy”.

It was all so depressing and to be frank, disgusting.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A protester holds a sign depicting Jacinda Ardern and the words ‘communist variant’ during the Freedom and Rights Coalition protest in Christchurch in 2022.

As a young woman emerging into adulthood I watched Helen Clark with admiration, especially as all the young farmers I engaged with commented on her deep voice or her teeth…or whatever cosmetic value they thought could be improved.

“Aunty Helen,” as she came to be sarcastically known, was everything my so-called mates detested in a woman. She was strong, independent and not hitched to a kitchen.

But seemingly every male I was surrounded by in rural New Zealand had nothing but contempt, and I quickly learnt to keep my mouth shut instead of defending her if I wanted to remain in that societal field.

However, Clark’s abuse had nothing on Ardern’s. Has any prime minister in our history been subjected to such prolonged and vile abuse and serious threats to her life?

JOHN MOORE/GETTY IMAGES New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2018 in New York City.

And when did we decide to normalise this behaviour, and even encourage it in some parts of our communities.

As Ardern’s star rose globally, her critics foamed over their keyboards, and poured venom on anyone who dared to praise her accomplishments.

I kept a file on these interesting pieces of prose over her leadership, because in the future I wanted to show my girls how far we have come – fingers crossed.

Ardern has been an inspirational role model to a generation of young women and taken the brunt of an ingrained misogyny that still lurks and flourishes in our heartland.

In the United Kingdom I was often greeted with genuine surprise when I shared how Ardern was viewed at home by her critics. They could not comprehend the rhetoric I showed them when I opened any social media platform.

But she stood proudly through it all, representing New Zealand, and never wallowed down in the pits with those that wanted to break her.

Even after walking through hostile crowds where she suffered abuse no-one should have to endure, she would continue on to a one on one interview with a journalist, and engage as if you were the only person she had ever talked to before.

So I say thank-you Jacinda Ardern for promising me and countless others that women do have a role in the highest corner of power because she guaranteed the critics will have to accept that her example means many more women will have their time to shine.