There are times when the weather just does not play ball with summer holiday plans

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

OPINION: Once again we've had a January hit with storms and rain. Is it time to look at officially moving summer holidays to February, when its normally better weather.

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Summer holidays in New Zealand are a time to relax and recuperate after a year of hard work for most New Zealanders. It is a time when families and friends reunite to celebrate and reflect on the year.

I have always associated that time with sunshine, the beach and the fortune of being able to wear shorts and enjoy summer at Christmas, the pleasures that many of our friends in the northern hemisphere don’t have.

Unfortunately, though, there are times when the weather does not play ball and we have to adjust. But moving the entire summer holidays is not something that I think many New Zealanders would appreciate or agree with.

The Christmas and New Year period are fixed dates every year, and regardless of whether you believe in Christmas for what it is, the day itself and those that follow it have become institutionalised as summer holidays.

If we were to move the summer holidays to February – would we then want to move it back to December and January every time it rained in February?

I think New Zealanders have much bigger things on their plates than moving the summer holidays. Inflation, at 7.2%, is digging its claws into Kiwi's back pockets, and there is no respite in sight. The Official Cash Rate is already sitting at 4.25% and is almost certainly going to take another climb with the question being, by how much?

The more these statistics go up, the more Kiwi households will be spending to try and keep up with mortgage payments and ultimately keep their head above the water.

Sadly there will be a number of New Zealanders out there who will not be able to grapple with our current cost-of-living crisis. While their mortgage rates sky-rocket, and they try to do everything to hold onto their assets, the last thing they will be focused on is the weather on Christmas.

Fortunately, National has a plan to get New Zealand back on track. We would rein in wasteful spending, stop adding new costs and taxes, refocus the Reserve Bank on price stability, let Kiwis keep more of what they earn, and remove bottlenecks in the economy like Labour’s overly restrictive immigration settings.

Our job heading into 2023 is to give New Zealanders hope of a better alternative, so that by the time the summer of 2024 rolls around, Kiwis can have confidence in our economy and the direction our country is going.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

Seriously, it’d be a rainy day in hell before I’d move my summer holidays.

What we have is brilliant: time with family and friends in the sun for Christmas and Boxing Day, and a holiday to rest and start the new year with something in the tank. And as we get stuck into another busy year, I’m fully focused on supporting Manurewa into a huge few months.

There’s no doubt 2023 has kicked off with significant change. Already we’ve welcomed Chris Hipkins into the role of Prime Minister and Labour Leader, and thanked Jacinda Ardern for her five years of leadership.

As Chris has said, our Government’s number one priority is the cost of living, and ensuring hard-working New Zealanders – particularly families – can live and thrive. Along with Chris, the wider team of Labour MPs and I are all absolutely committed to tackling the cost of living.

This means a greater focus on what’s in front of us right now, including here in Manurewa. We know things are hard for a lot of Kiwis at the moment - global inflation is high, and that’s hitting us at home too.

In the big picture, New Zealand does remain in a better position than comparable countries as we build a post-Covid recovery. Our economic management means we have near record low unemployment, Government debt levels are low, and our inflation rate remains below the OECD average.

While that’s important, the Government hears loud and clear that many New Zealanders, many families, are struggling. We know people are worried about paying their grocery bills and paying their mortgages.

We absolutely know there’s still a lot of work ahead of us, and so as Parliament resumes, our Government focus will shift to bread and butter issues facing Manurewa, and the country.

In 2023, we want to grow a strong economy to make sure Kiwis can get into good jobs, lift incomes and create opportunities for people to get ahead. We’ll keep working hard to strengthen the core public services like health and education.

If you ask me, the weather adds something to the perfect Kiwi holiday. My family and friends got stuck in the Marlborough Sounds in a northerly gale, and I was in my element counting out the cans of beans and packs of rice left on other trips in the bach cupboards. We had the best meal of the trip that night: fish pasta, steamed nettle and Samoan pani popo made with coconut cream that expired in 2015.

So if there’s anything us Kiwis know how to do, it’s make the best of a challenging situation - weather included. Bring on 2023!