Far from dividing us, co-governance brings us closer and reduces inequalities

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

OPINION: National leader Christopher Luxon says he opposes “co-governance” and denies his own party’s Whanau Ora policy is co-governance, despite it being about sharing power with iwi.

Is this just a politically convenient dispute over terminology? Define co-governance and tell us what the Treaty of Waitangi principle of tino rangatiratanga means if it doesn't mean power-sharing and partnership.

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

With co-governance in the headlines and a lot of opinion flying around, I wanted to set out our view for fulfilling our obligations under the Treaty of Waitangi and legislation.

As a Government we have continued to work closely with Māori and have walked a path underpinned by partnership and based on the articles of the Treaty and the promise of equity.

Co-governance is one way in which we can fulfil our obligations under the Treaty, and it is a tool that has been used by successive governments to enhance partnership and protect our environment.

The previous National Government under John Key for example created co-governance arrangements in Te Urewera, over the Waikato River and the 14 Tūpuna Maunga within Auckland.

Our Government has supported this approach as it works to bring New Zealanders together and ensures we protect our natural environment.

Far from dividing us, co-governance arrangements seek to bring us closer together as we increase understanding of one another and reduce long-standing inequalities.

But we know fulfilling our legislative obligations is not a one size fits all concept and we have worked hard to put in place policies that are fit for purpose and work.

Māori Health is the perfect example. Māori are over-represented in negative health statistics and die younger than other ethnicities.

We need to turn this around.

That is the focus of the Māori Health Authority. This is a Crown entity that has been established to support the reduction of health inequality for Māori, and I am proud of that.

We are focused on equity because we want a New Zealand where everyone has opportunities to grow, learn and thrive.

But we know there’s still more work to do to make sure that all New Zealanders can do this and that is our Government’s focus. We are committed to supporting New Zealanders on the bread and butter issues, like with the cost of living and by continuing to grow a strong economy so that everyone can get ahead.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Co-governance has become a major talking point in New Zealand over the last two years, and it will almost certainly continue that way through to the election.

National has been open and very clear on our view of co-governance. That is, we do not support the co-governance of New Zealander’s public assets or public services.

There are, of course, examples of where co-governance has worked well for specific parts of New Zealand, and they were done in accordance with Article Two of the Treaty of Waitangi.

New Zealanders can be justifiably proud that successive Governments have delivered fair and equitable treaty settlements, something few if any other nations have managed to do.

National has always been fully supportive of treaty settlements, in fact under the guidance of the Hon. Christopher Finlayson, the last National Government settled 59 Treaty claims, significantly more than any other.

The Three Waters legislation has quite rightly upset many New Zealanders who have seen their water infrastructure assets taken from them. They have been bundled into one of the four new water entities, and not only have we lost ownership of them but also any meaningful say in their management.

Over many years Kiwis have paid for this infrastructure and now it is being turned over to these mega-entities run by six councillors and six Iwi representatives, who will own and operate the Three Waters infrastructure on behalf of local authorities.

Public infrastructure belongs to all New Zealanders, and the management of local assets should stay with local, democratically elected representatives.

The Māori Health Authority is another example of a divided system, one for those with Māori heritage and another for everyone else. The delivery of public services particularly healthcare should be for everyone and on the basis of need, not ethnicity.

That is not to say that we don’t need to focus on those Māori in need, but we can do that within the one system, with the likes of Whānau Ora and other community providers who can provide a ‘by Māori for Māori’ approach.

But a fractured, divided and ultimately separate system that seeks to split New Zealand will inevitably lead to inequities that nobody in the developed world should experience.

There is more that unites us than divides us, and National is committed to better outcomes for each and every New Zealander.