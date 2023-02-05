NZ needs more than a quick hip pocket sugar hit

Tracy Watkins is Sunday Star-Times editor

OPINION: It’s taking some getting used to the words “Prime Minister Chris Hipkins”, even if he has made his first days in the job look effortless and largely faultless.

Hipkins has brought focus and a sense of purpose back to a government that was drifting and looked increasingly out of touch.

Now for the hard bit.

The polls confirm a lift for Labour under Hipkins. But it may be short.

Incoming prime ministers usually get a honeymoon from voters because they accept that a new government needs time to put policies in place.

That’s not true for Hipkins. He sat around the same Cabinet table as Jacinda Ardern. He was in her inner circle.

So Hipkins has only a small window in which to persuade voters he represents genuine change.

There were sighs of relief when Hipkins extended the petrol tax cut and cheap public transport fares for a few more months.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visiting Auckland during flooding with Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Local Government and Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty

But that won’t make people feel any richer; they’ve already been pocketing those savings. And Hipkins had little room to manoeuvre anyway. After promising a laser focus on the cost of living, it was always unlikely that he would wave through public transport and petrol price rises barely days after getting his feet under the desk.

Hipkins has backed himself into a corner where he has to do much more. Tax cuts, bigger subsidies (for childcare, for instance) a boost to working for families - they might all make a difference at the margins, but they all come at significant cost, and the sting in the tail is that they will likely only fuel the very thing that is putting so much pressure on household budgets, inflation.

So the upcoming budget is going to be critical. Not just for what it says about Labour’s prospects but for what it says about our priorities as a country.

Some policies are likely for the chop - like Auckland light rail, the public broadcasting merger, and the $3.6 billion income insurance scheme, for instance - to free up some money for reallocation elsewhere.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff New Labour leader Chris Hipkins has had a surprise honeymoon since Jacinda Ardern stepped down as PM

But the $64 million question is whether hip pocket policies are where that money should be spent. Or here’s a better way of phrasing that question – is it where you, the voter, want that money spent?

Apart from the widespread devastation, loss of life and stories of individual hardship repeated over and over again in the recent extreme weather events that have hammered Auckland, Northland, the Coromandel, Gisborne and elsewhere, we have seen the effect of neglected infrastructure, years of poor decision-making, and lack of preparedness which are the result of decades of a preoccupation with hip pocket policies.

Policies that might have set us on the path to being a wealthier nation are too often neglected in favour of short-termism at the ballot box.

The chickens are coming home to roost everywhere.

At hospital emergency departments, desperately sick people are waiting six or seven hours to be seen, and surgical waiting lists grow longer and longer.

Tens of millions of dollars is spent promoting pie in the sky policies like a zero road toll, and introducing lower speed limits, while cheap fixes, and underinvestment in a decent rail system, have caused our roads to crumble.

Billions of dollars have been thrown at the education system over the years, yet that doesn’t seem to have plugged any of the skills shortages where they hurt most.

Worse, we have nearly killed the golden goose - our reputation as a clean green country that holds up our trade and tourism sectors - because we have let our rivers and streams and beaches become degraded and unswimmable and we pay lip service to environmentalism.

Screenshot How long can we keep promoting ourselves as 100 percent pure?

And far too many children and families live in poverty.

No Government over recent decades has covered themselves in glory on these fronts and National is hardly testing Labour when it comes to big picture stuff. It prefers to dabble around in populist policies like crime and Three Waters, with its racial dog whistle.

But we’re the real problem. Politicians promise us what they think we want to hear.

It's understandable that at a time when people feeling poorer is the problem that policies with a less immediate dividend - like infrastructure and skills and technology and the environment - might feel like the wrong answer.

But if not now when?

What do you think? Email sundayletters@stuff.co.nz

