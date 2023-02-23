New Zealand's prices have continued to surge at a painfully fast pace

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. She says their professional lives are completely separate. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

OPINION: Chris Hipkins has ditched some Government pet projects, saying he wants to focus instead on helping Kiwi families facing the rising cost of living.

So what are the best actions a government can take to make a real difference for families?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

One of the James Cook High School seniors I’ve worked with on community projects over the last few years works 20 hours per week packing meal ingredients into boxes at a Manukau warehouse. Her parents work manual jobs, and her mum is on minimum wage like her.

Our Government is committed to supporting families like these.

We recently announced that we’re further increasing the minimum wage, lifting it in line with inflation from 1 April. In tough times, it’s critical to support those who need it most, and this increase will mean the family has at least $80 extra coming in a week that’ll go on food with three growing teenagers in the household.

We’re also focused on dealing with persistent cost pressures.

Transport is one of the biggest expenses for households and businesses which is why we’ve extended the fuel tax cut, discounted road user charges and half price public transport. This extension is a practical way we can support Kiwis with the cost of living right now, while also helping to reduce fuel costs that are driving up food prices.

Of course, these steps are just a start. There’s more we can do, and as the Prime Minister has signalled, our focus this year will be on bread and butter issues like the cost of living. We will also continue to grow a strong economy, so Kiwis can get good jobs, we can lift incomes and create opportunities for people to get ahead.

To make sure that we can do more to support families in the here and now, we’ve also set out a new direction for the Government – cancelling or delaying a suite of programmes to free up funding and resources for where they’re needed most.

This includes cancelling the TVNZ/RNZ public media entity and biofuels mandate, and delaying the social insurance scheme.

These policy changes will help to provide greater bandwidth for the Government to ensure we’re doing all we can to help with the cost of living.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

The cost-of-living crisis is eating away at the back pockets of New Zealanders, and has been for over a year now. We’ve seen the price of groceries increase astronomically, the price of fuel soar, while rents and mortgages have become unaffordable for many Kiwis.

Inflation figures which came out at the end of January prove that New Zealand's prices have continued to surge at a painfully fast pace, and it has been exacerbated by poor Government policy.

Small and medium-sized businesses are screaming out for workers, and immigration into a country like New Zealand should always be responsive to the needs of our economy and to the requirements of our citizens. Right now, we need a willing and able workforce to fill the vacancies and get businesses back to full capacity.

This Government has increased spending by more than a billion dollars a week than when National was last in office. It is also startling that Government’s tax revenue increased from $76 billion to $108 billion in five years, yet all the taxpayer gets for it, is a cost-of-living crisis.

Inflation has now been outside the Reserve Bank’s target range for almost two years, and the sad part of this story is it will likely mean that the Reserve Bank will have to keep hiking interest rates to get runaway prices under control. Mortgages and rents will increase as a result, and times will be tough for many.

Unfortunately short term solutions like the cost-of-living payment does not solve the long-term problem we have, which is why Treasury recommended it not go ahead.

The new Prime Minister might be trying to focus on the cost of living, but trying is simply not good enough anymore, New Zealanders need a Government that can get things done and put the inflation genie back in the bottle.

We should re-focus the Reserve Bank on price stability, stop adding costs and taxes to businesses, address workforce shortages, bring discipline back to Government borrowing and spending, and help Kiwis adjust to higher prices by letting them keep more of what they earn by addressing income tax bracket creep.