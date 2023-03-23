New Zealand kids used to be in the top 10 in the world for reading, maths and science

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

OPINION: Teachers are striking, meanwhile the polytechnic mega-merger Te Pūkenga is axing jobs and facing budget blow-outs. Why is our education sector in such turmoil and what can be done to fix it?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

The importance of a strong education sector cannot be understated. Education helps eradicate poverty and hunger, giving people the chance at better lives, and helps our economic growth. We’re making sure every child can get a great education and more Kiwis can access training and study.

When Labour formed a government in 2017, skills shortages were legion, and projections into the future painted a bleak picture. This was coupled with real concerns that the education sector was not adequately prepared for how people would work in future.

In 2009, National cut $500 million from tertiary education, and turned the tap off right across the board.

While our population soared, National did not fund extra for schools, hospitals or houses, leaving us with an infrastructure crisis that is taking time and hundreds of billions of dollars to catch up with. Labour injected $100 million into the sector to stop several institutions from falling over.

Our reform of vocational education replaces National's ‘model on a shoestring’ with one that's more connected, higher quality, closer to business and more attuned to the needs of learners. It's a complex transition, which ensures each region will gain but not at the expense of others.

We’re also building a stronger, fairer education system, upgrading classrooms and schools around the country.

We’ve funded the removal of school donations and NCEA fees, and we’re rolling out free period products in schools – reducing barriers to education.

We’ve introduced healthy, free lunches in schools, which has already delivered more than 45 million lunches to Kiwi kids, giving them the energy to learn.

We’re extending support for trades training programmes that see tens of thousands of Kiwis in jobs and training, helping accelerate our economic recovery.

We’ve supported more than 90,000 New Zealanders through free trades training and apprenticeships, and we’ve announced an extension to the Apprenticeship Boost scheme which will see a further 38,000 Kiwis supported into a trade.

We value the important role that the teachers have in our community. Since 2017 this Government has increased the average teacher’s salary package by 18%. We will continue to ensure that our teachers are valued for the essential work they do. We acknowledge the issues that teachers are raising, including around workload, and these are issues we want to work with them on.

The work is not over yet, but this Government has an ongoing commitment to turning the sector around through continued investment and ensuring education is equitable for all.

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Alongside the cost-of-living crisis which is seeing New Zealand households pay through the roof for the basics, it seems we are also in the midst of an education crisis.

New Zealand kids used to be in the top 10 in the world for reading, maths and science – we well and truly punched above our weight. But over the last two decades, achievement levels of Kiwi kids have astronomically dropped, so much so that many of them are now leaving without the basic reading, writing and numeracy skills.

Unfortunately, our education system has significantly deteriorated over the last five years. To give students the skills to reach their goals, we have to address the school attendance crisis.

Statistics across the last five years show regular school attendance fell from 63% in 2017 to just 39.9% in term two of 2022. Even more unforgivable, is that more than 100,000 Kiwi kids are still chronically absent from school. That means they are missing three out of every ten days – up from 38,000 in 2017.

Even worse that than, 7,750 are completely unenrolled altogether – up from 3,000 in 2017.

Plummeting school attendance rates over the last five years is not only a social failure, but it is undoubtedly contributing to a future economic crisis - because we are not adequately educating our kids to reach their potential.

Labour needs to get its priorities straight. Instead of spending money recruiting overseas teachers or changing the immigration settings to allow new teachers into the country, they have hired 1,500 new staff at the Ministry of Education. Almost half of these are backroom managers, policy advisors and administrative staff.

Why are we not spending that money on frontline teachers to ensure that when our children leave school, they have the basic knowledge and understanding to compete with the rest of the world?

Despite spending $5 billion on education, we are failing our kids, with much lower attendance, and poor results.

A National-led Government would ensure accountability for regular school attendance by setting explicit expectations for schools and parents. Non-attendance of children in school would no longer be an acceptable option.

We will ensure that our immigration settings are balanced in such a way that we can get new teachers into schools and invest in them, so that when kids get to school they are learning and reaching their potential.

We must ensure we get our education system right. Not only does our children’s future depend on it, so does New Zealand’s.