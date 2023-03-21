Dave Armstrong: With big names out, it's a three-horse race for control of Wellington Central

Labour is hoping Ibrahim Omer can win Wellington Central, a seat long-held by Grant Robertson, who will go onto the party list for the general election.

Dave Armstrong is a playwright and satirist based in Wellington

OPINION: Whenever I write about electorate battles, I am reminded by MMP experts that it is the party vote that counts. True, but when third parties are involved, things can get interesting. And the contest for the Wellington Central electorate is already shaping up to be a fascinating three-horse race.

Popular sitting MP Grant Robertson won the seat in 2008 and held it by nearly 20,000 votes in 2020. Robertson was the ideal Wellington Central MP – engaging, artsy, liberal yet fiscally quite conservative, sitting on the same right wing of the party as mates Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins. But now Robertson has decided to stand as a list-only MP.

You could say that James Shaw is the Grant Robertson of the Greens – engaging and likeable yet part of the more conservative, ‘collaborationist’ wing of his party. Although Shaw has recently called out the government, some in his party have been frustrated by his close ties to a government, which they believe has delayed effective climate change action.

Although the Greens gained over 30% of the party vote in Wellington Central in 2020, in the electorate race, Shaw only came third, with less than 18% of the vote.

Now Shaw’s done a Robertson, and enter Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul. At last year’s local body election, mobilising a large band of volunteers, Paul gazumped the Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward, easily winning top spot. Paul is young, radical and has proven to be a smart operator, having last term successfully persuaded a majority of her council colleagues to scrap a $76 million loan for Wellington Airport’s seawall upgrade.

While I suspect she will clean up in Aro Valley, will she succeed in getting the support from members of the leafy ‘KKK’ suburbs (Karori, Khandallah, Kelburn) that her (formerly Green) colleague Tory Whanau managed in the local body election? That will be a challenge, as will be mollifying grumpy voters who don’t like by-elections caused by councillors moving to a better gig.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff City councillor Tamatha Paul will be the Green Party’s Wellington Central candidate.

Had Labour picked an obedient, moderate list MP as their new candidate, as they did in Auckland Central in 2020, then I would have picked Tamatha Paul as clear favourite. However, Ibrahim Omer, who beat former party president Claire Szabo to be Wellington Central’s Labour candidate, should put up a good fight. He is known for his refugee background, and his 2020 maiden speech attracted a lot of positive attention.

An ex-cleaner and unionist who put himself through university, he has also been prominent in the living wage movement. Even though Wellington Central is a wealthy electorate, Omer’s ‘bread and butter’ politics may win support. But while he would romp home in Rongotai, winning one of the country’s wealthiest seats is still a big ask.

And don’t forget that Wellington Central was an ACT seat in 1996 and a National seat (with different boundaries named ‘Wellington/Karori’) in 1993. With two lefties standing for Greens and Labour, centre-right voters may support whoever National puts in. If the Nats want even a hope of winning, they would do well to select a liberal candidate with strong connections to Wellington rather than one connected to the party hierarchy.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson on teachers

Since the resignation of Ardern I’ve noticed a renewed interest in the election. Many on the left, and probably the right as well, thought a National/ACT victory was assured. Now, anything is possible. Whichever side wins, chances are we will have a more extreme government than at present.

Despite being able to govern on its own, Labour has pursued a centrist agenda with its latest ‘back to basics’ approach appalling progressives wanting climate action but being popular with voters.

If National and ACT win and Christopher Luxon is Prime Minister, I suspect he will say that the large ACT vote has forced him to let ACT have their way on some hard-right policies. While major parties must allow coalition partners to secure some wins, I suspect Luxon, like John Key before him, will have no philosophical problem with many ACT policies.

With his recent endorsement of Trump and Bolsonaro, Key proved what I always suspected – even though he successfully pursued a centrist line, that was because he knew it was a winner with middle New Zealand. His own personal philosophy, like Don Brash’s and possibly Luxon’s, was well to the right of what he publicly espoused.

It's also likely that Labour will be forced to move left if they govern with the help of the Greens and Te Pāti Māori. Some climate change action and co-governance policies, which most of their voters support anyway, will be put forward as inevitable consequences of coalition politics.

The two most likely election outcomes are a government more right-wing than National or more left-wing than Labour. The only thing that could upset that scenario is if New Zealand First got over 5%. While I’m not sure a fractious NZ First/National/ACT coalition would be good for the country, it might provide something way more entertaining than the fight for Wellington Central.