Let's show Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull that discrimination has no place here

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

Auckland Stuff Reporters Anti-trans activist Posie Parker fled from counter protestors in Auckland on March 25, 2023.

OPINION: Why do we allow overseas people into the country who make money by deliberately stirring up hatred against minorities? How does that help us as a country?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

Immigration New Zealand went through a process to determine whether Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull met a threshold where they could deny her entry into the country.

It decided she did not, and that is an issue which sits with Immigration New Zealand. The bar to deny someone entry who is from a visa-waiver country is a high one.

READ MORE:

* Labels like 'soft' and 'tough' on crime are meaningless

* No charges, arrests after protest against anti-trans speaker Posie Parker

* Tomato juice thrower 'ready to face consequences if necessary' following Posie Parker incident



I don’t support her views, nor do the majority of New Zealanders. The best way we can show Keen-Minshull this is through supporting our trans and LGBTQ+ communities.

Discrimination has no place here, and the Government is taking strong action to ensure that outcomes for those communities continue to improve. All New Zealanders deserve to live free of persecution for their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Labour has a long history of looking out for Aotearoa’s LGBTQIA+ and takatāpui communities, and we’re proud to continue that legacy. Since 2017, this Government has delivered record investment in mental wellbeing and put in place more support for the Rainbow community than has ever previously been available, including through the first-ever targeted nationwide funding of mental health services for Rainbow rangatahi, and $2.2 million for improved access to primary healthcare for gender diverse people.

We’ve put an action plan in place to eliminate HIV transmission, which includes increasing prevention and testing, improving access to care and treatment, and addressing stigma.

We’ve banned harmful conversion practices, and we passed the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationship Registration Bill - making it easier for people to formally acknowledge their identified gender on their birth certificate.

We’ve included sexual orientation and gender identity questions in Census 2023, and contributed $399,000 for LGBTQIA+ centred violence prevention initiatives, including the development of practice guidelines, healthy relationships and consent resources, and an awareness raising campaign.

Everyone should be able to live free from the fear of violence and access the support they need when they need it.

We started the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund to provide financial support to organisations that improve mental health and wellbeing in Rainbow communities. For far too long, gender diverse people have experienced poorer physical and mental health outcomes compared to the general population.

Our commitment is to build a health system that treats people with fairness and dignity, and that is why we’re making sure it becomes more responsive to people who have faced exclusion and prejudice. This Government will continue to make sure all New Zealanders feel safe, heard and respected.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

What occurred two weekends ago at the Posie Parker rally did not reflect well on anyone, and particularly New Zealand as a liberal democracy.

Before this event happened, I had no idea who Posie Parker was and frankly did not care. But anyone who comes to New Zealand or wishes to share their views on our soil should be able to, without others resorting to violence.

Unfortunately, we will never know what Posie Parker was going to say and to our great shame, we allowed mob rule to trump free speech. The cowardly attack was the ultimate cheap shot, and we should question why the police did not involve themselves in the situation sooner.

I do not subscribe to her view of the world or her views on transgender people, but I value free speech. Free speech means that sometimes we will feel uncomfortable with what we hear. It may be obvious, but nobody was forced to listen to Posie Parker and nor should they be.

Immigration New Zealand made the right call to allow Posie Parker into the country. The bar is set very high as it should be. If the test was to deny entry to any person likely to cause a public protest, we will become a hermit kingdom - a North Korea of the South Pacific.

Turning away Posie Parker or anyone like her would have set a precedent and signal that freedom of expression is not welcome in New Zealand.

If we were to deny entry to those who espouse ideas we do not agree with, we have to define what that looks like; who decides what we do or do not agree with? I suspect we could find someone who would disagree with almost any view.

The best way to counter speech you do not like is with more free speech. And what we saw at Albert Park was intimidation and violence which is not what our forebears fought and died to defend.

One of the greatest values of a liberal democracy is the ability for people to say what they think without fear – and that is sadly something that many in the world do not have. We must preserve that right at any cost.