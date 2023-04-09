What will you do now, Grant Robertson?

Finance Minister Grant Robertson faces questions about the economy after news it shrank 0.6% in the final three months of last year.

Dr Vernon Small is a former business and political journalist with more than two decades in the press gallery, who until recently was an advisor to Attorney General David Parker. He is now writing a weekly column for the Sunday Star-Times.

OPINION: The Reserve Bank’s surprise - probably erroneous - decision to throw a 50 basis point official cash rate increase on to the cost-of-living fire has made the job of the finance minister that much harder, as he tucks his next Budget into bed.

The decision will make jobs more precarious, depress house prices even more and potentially create a higher summit for mortgage rates … just as the peak appeared to be in view.

If mortgage costs will be higher, or at best this high for longer, that’s bad news for many households in what National used to call - and will again - “the squeezed middle”.

The central bank’s fight against inflation is fuelling inflation for those people. A case of “take your medicine now to avoid a worse dose in future”.

It is a gift to National’s election campaign. While it may not go so far as praising Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr, it must be feeling the love right now.

Meanwhile, across the Tasman, in the land of higher nurses’ pay and a strong demand for workers, the inflation rate is not that different from here. Ours was 7.2% in the December quarter against 7.8 in Australia, though theirs fell to 6.8% in February. But in sharp contrast to the NZ case, the Reserve Bank of Australia last week held its cash rate at 3.6%.

Further cash rate rises in Oz are not off the table, but RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s decision to hold fire was to give the bank time to assess the impact of its previous 10 increases. Governor Orr and the RBNZ decided to shoot first and assess the impact later.

Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson has been delivered a new headache by the Reserve Bank governor.

For Robertson and his Cabinet colleagues, it presents a new headache as they look towards the Budget economic and fiscal forecasts (normally finalised around mid-April) and, soon after Easter, the final Cabinet meeting to nail down Budget decisions.

Alongside the recovery from the recent floods and cyclones, the cost of living crisis is the hungriest beast in the Cabinet room and Adrian Orr and his team have made it harder to feed.

There is only so much that half-priced public transport fares and petrol excise cuts can do.

We may already be in a recession. The 50-point boost to the OCR, taking it to 5.25%, made that downturn longer and more certain. And where recessions go, so go falls in government revenue and increases in costs.

So on Wednesday afternoon, as Labour luvvies bewailed the exit of former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, teeth were gnashing on the upper floors of the Beehive.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Vernon Small is a former journalist and advisor to the attorney general.

Robertson’s public response was telling. Prevented by convention from criticising the independent central bank’s decision, he instead focussed on the likely market response; that the new OCR rate had been built in to current lending rates, and the RBNZ was aiming to preempt falls in mortgage rates, not to engineer further rises.

Well, maybe.

But surely lending institutions had come to expect rises would be more gradual or that the overall interest rate track would be lower?

Still, Robertson probably figured if you can’t jawbone the Reserve Bank you can at least jawbone public sentiment and the big lenders.

Ardern’s exit this week has prompted a round of “legacy defining” stories by the commentariat.

Most focused on her international profile, her comms skills, the exemplary response to domestic crises (the length of the last Covid lockdown in Auckland aside), and the lives her actions saved; all weighed against poor delivery on some policies.

What the retrospectives often missed was the strong economic performance over the past five years, be it low unemployment, lower government debt, and better growth, than in comparable countries. Memories seem to be fading of the pandemic mantra that a strong health response was the best economic response.

It must be galling for Ardern and the current Government to watch the RBNZ and Orr weaken that legacy. First it held to an ultra-aggressive loosening of monetary policy (even as it became clear New Zealand was defying earlier doomsday predictions) and now it’s veering the other way, rather than adopting the Australian bank’s more measured response.

There is only so much entertainment value in witnessing the RBNZ perform the monetary policy equivalent of Frankenstein wrestling his own monster.