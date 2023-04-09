Jacinda Ardern has left the building - time to ditch the hate NZ

'NZ's in good hands': Jacinda Ardern gives her last speech to Parliament, taking a look back over the eventful years of her leadership.

Tracy Watkins is editor of the Sunday Star-Times.

OPINION: Jacinda Ardern’s departing speech reminds us of the things that represented the very best of her leadership; her intellect, her empathy, her kindness, her sensitivity - even her self-confessed nerdiness and sense of humour.

In fact, it has been easy to forget over the last few years that Ardern is one of Parliament’s funniest MPs - her speech was filled with enough self-deprecating one-liners to fill a stand-up comedy routine.

We should all be sad that none of those things, on their own, were enough to prevent her leadership becoming increasingly polarising and divisive. Ardern herself acknowledged as much when she said in a final media interview that she felt the country would be in a better place with her gone from the ninth floor.

It wasn’t just us, it was also her; even leaving aside the more obvious divisions caused by closed borders and vaccine mandates, the higher Ardern’s star rose globally, the more distant she seemed to her audience at home.

While crisis always brought out the best in her, the grind of trying to line up the aspirational rhetoric of her leadership with the reality of everyday problems like broken infrastructure, a housing crisis, soaring inflation, food bank queues, struggling health and education systems and a string of policy failures seemed to weigh down on her.

What will come as a surprise to her detractors and the conspiracy theorists is the extent to which she withdrew from the media over the years; she was far less accessible than her more recent predecessors, John Key and Helen Clark.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Jacinda Ardern and Winston Peters front and centre during the first cabinet meeting of the new Labour/NZ First government in 2017. Five turbulent years followed.

We will never know the alternative reality - whether an election fought with Ardern would have seen New Zealand become more polarised, and whether it would have hastened the crumbling sense of social cohesion that carried us through the early days of the pandemic.

Social media may have amplified the loudest and angriest Ardern haters - particularly the anti-vaxxers, the anti mandate voices and the anti- co-governance forces - but they are still only a fringe minority.

It’s the frustrated middle New Zealand voters who had started looking elsewhere that were doing the most damage to Labour’s hopes of a third term.

That’s evidenced by the turnaround in Labour’s fortunes since Ardern left; the more pragmatic, every man leadership of Chris Hipkins has brought some voters back and he’s done that in part by dumping or delaying the unpopular policies that had come to define Ardern’s leadership.

It may be a less ambitious agenda than his predecessor but maybe in this case, less really is more.

Right up to her last day in the job, Ardern remained unapologetic about the gap between her aspirational rhetoric and her government’s record of delivery - but aspiration doesn’t feed a family, pay the mortgage or put petrol in the car when soaring inflation and crippling mortgage payments are taking their toll.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jacinda Ardern has left the building: The ex PM gave her valedictory speech on Wednesday.

Even empathy wears thin pretty quickly if nothing seems to change.

But Ardern, nonetheless, deserves to bow out with our thanks and best wishes.

She steered us through a series of unprecedented crises and for much of that time held us together better than most.

Her mistake was in failing to recognise when the tipping point had been reached with the public’s tolerance for lockdowns and closed borders.

There were other mistakes, of course, but hindsight, as they say, is a wonderful thing. Unfortunately hindsight is never around when the problems are being thrown at you at a dizzying speed.

For someone who freely admits to being a worrier, a pessimist, and her own harshest critic, the personal toll must have been immense.

So too must have been the immense pressure of becoming the face of some of the craziest conspiracy theories, threats and vile abuse emanating from the darkest swamps of social media.

Whether you agree or disagree with Ardern’s politics, surely we can all acknowledge that no one deserves that hate.

Ardern came into the job unprepared for the magnitude of the problems that were about to consume her, as we all were. She probably never lived up to even her own expectations – but she never gave anything less than 100%.

She wasn’t motivated by personal gain, or greed, or self-interest - she was just trying to do her best.

We’re lucky to live in a country where we can still say that about our political leaders, whatever their political stripes.

It’s up to us to keep it that way. A good start would be pushing back against the hate in our political discourse.