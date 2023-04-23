The very big fish hook in Aussie's trans-Tasman citizenship deal

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, readying for a flight to Brisbane, says its a "blimmin' good day" for New Zealanders living in Australia.

Tracy Watkins is editor of the Sunday Star-Times.

OPINION: It’s more than 20 years since Australian prime minister John Howard monstered his New Zealand counterpart Helen Clark with a deal curbing many of the long-standing rights of Kiwis living across the ditch.

Yesterday’s deal between the Australian and New Zealand prime ministers restores most of what was lost and puts Kiwis living in Australia on a similar footing to Australians who choose to live and work here.

On the face of it, the move lances a 20-year-old boil in trans-Tasman relations - but it also happens to be smart politics by Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, who has already shown goodwill by halving the number of 501 deportees since taking office.

Goodwill is rarely what motivates Australia in its dealings with New Zealand, however; Australian self-interest always trumps all. And the circumstances today are very different to when Howard gazumped Clark.

Back then, New Zealand and the legend of the Bondi bludger - Kiwis crossing the Tasman to pick up a welfare cheque - were a political and fiscal headache for Howard.

Not so now. Research shows Kiwis who cross the ditch are more likely to be in employment than their Australian counterparts.

And like New Zealand - and much of the rest of the developed world - Australia is desperately short of skilled and unskilled workers.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Former Australian prime minister John Howard was the architect of 2001 changes limiting entitlements for Kiwis across the Tasman.

Kiwis are the logical choice to plug the gaps - we’re cheap, flexible, easily assimilated and can probably start tomorrow, given that we already have relatively easy travel between the two countries and don't have to go through the usual immigration red tape.

As many as 5000 New Zealand nurses have already registered to work across the Tasman but Australia will need more. Our nurse force will be one of the easiest to pick off - better pay, better working conditions and a better lifestyle.

It’s true that the lack of reciprocal rights hasn’t been much of a disincentive over the years to Kiwis crossing the ditch. Our young workers are heading over there – or elsewhere around the world – in droves anyway.

But the reality is these announcements will make Australia look even more attractive to any young person looking for better money, more opportunities, and a better lifestyle.

David White/Stuff Moneisha Anderson is one of the thousands of Kiwis leaving for Australia for better pay.

So while there was plenty of talk of mateship and the Anzac spirit over the announcement, there should be more than a frisson of unease in New Zealand at the timing of a deal that could hollow out an already severely stretched workforce.

There is of course much to applaud about yesterday’s announcement. Kiwis have been moving to Australia for years - working hard, paying their taxes and contributing to their new homeland in all the things that Kiwis do best. They were the soccer mums and dads, the working bee stalwarts, and the ones who always stepped up to help others in a crisis - even when Australia treated them like second class citizens.

Fixing that wrong is the right thing to do.

But let’s also give Australia credit where it’s due - they've kept the door open to Kiwis, and given many of them a better life than they could have ever had here. If Australia is the land of opportunity, New Zealand is increasingly the land of the long, hard grind.

And while the devil is in the detail - and there was a lot of detail that wasn’t explained in yesterday’s announcement – it’s not just a loss of young people that could be on the cards.

While there are already reciprocal pension arrangements for retirees, who can also access Australia’s better resourced health system, dual citizenship could seal the deal. (Potentially that could be a political football down the track if too many older Kiwis put pressure on Australia’s health system.)

But for most, those incentives will pale behind the biggest incentive of all - being closer to family and the grandkids.

It’s hard not to wonder, in fact, who might be left.

Will the last one to leave please turn off the lights?

