We must not use taxation as an instrument to punish the successful.

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

STUFF Once all sources of income are taken into account, the wealthiest Kiwis are taxed at a rate of 8.9%, according to a new report from Inland Revenue. (Video first published April 26, 2023)

OPINION: Former National finance minister Ruth Richardson says tax rates of 30% plus were only meant to catch the relatively well-off, but now hit too many average workers. Is she right and what should be done especially since we need so much more government spend to keep basic services operating?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

This government is investing in the essential public services that New Zealanders rely on.

That is the right thing to do. Tax means we can do this, and the point of progressive tax rates is to ensure that tax is spread fairly across people in different income brackets.

That’s why Labour introduced the 39% rate for high income earners, so that those who earn more pay a fairer share. A flat tax rate, as advocated for by Ruth Richardson, would distribute the tax paid by New Zealanders much more unfairly.

However, data released by Inland Revenue last week confirmed that there remains a fundamental unfairness in our tax system. This data shows beyond doubt that the wealthiest New Zealanders pay tax on their economic income at a rate well below what most New Zealanders pay on theirs.

Based on full income information from 311 of our wealthiest citizens, the research shows that the average person in this group pays an effective tax rate of just 8.9% tax on their economic income. The difference is mainly because the very wealthy earn only a small portion of their income from wages and salaries, unlike most New Zealanders. The effective tax rate paid by middle income New Zealanders is at least double that paid by our wealthiest citizens.

This work is not about chasing tax avoiders, nor is it about attacking the rich. Wealthy New Zealanders are usually hard-working and creative people who comply with current rules. However, this work establishes an important basis for any future discussions about tax policy. It will allow future tax policy to be based on better data and solid evidence. The findings of this report will contribute to an informed debate on the fairness of our tax system.

New Zealand is not the only country doing work in this area. The increasing concentration of wealth and the lower rates of tax paid by the very wealthy is of concern in many countries.

And while we’re talking tax, the Prime Minister very directly addressed this topic last week.

There will not be any major new tax changes like a wealth tax or capital gains tax in this year’s Budget. The costs of cyclone recovery will be largely met within the Budget’s operating and capital allowances. There will be no new tax everyone would have had to pay, like a cyclone levy, to fund the recovery. Labour’s position on tax is very clear, and our tax policy for the new term will be announced before the election.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Last week the Government, through the Inland Revenue Department and the Treasury, released a report on our tax system which had a particular focus on capital gains and the incomes of high-wealth individuals.

If you read the reports and understand the numbers, one thing becomes abundantly clear. Our economy is in a terrible state due to the Government’s decisions over the last three years to print money like there was no tomorrow, and to borrow billions with little regard for how we are to pay it back.

Those actions have led to large capital gains for some individuals, all the while, middle New Zealand suffer with inflation at record highs and Crown debt at 40% of GDP, which is a millstone we all have to bear.

In fact, The IRD research shows that in 2017 the wealthiest New Zealanders made an economic income of $1 billion. However, this soared to a staggering $14.6 billion in 2021 after the Government’s policies came into effect.

I see it as being a bit rich to go looking for a scapegoat to take the blame for their own mismanagement of the economy. These reports are attempting to blame a small group of wealthy New Zealanders and all those who potentially might make capital gains. It is nothing more than the politics of envy.

Other nations such as Norway have lived to regret the introduction of wealth taxes, as the wealthy leave for lower tax jurisdictions and take their money with them. In New Zealand, the top 2% of income earners are actually paying 26% of New Zealand’s income tax. To turn that around and blame the unfairness of the tax system on the wealthy is damaging to this country.

The National Party have been unequivocally clear about tax. We will not implement a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. We believe if New Zealanders want to get ahead, work hard and take calculated risks in investment, then they should not be punished through taxation.

Low and middle-income New Zealanders are struggling to get ahead under this Government, and introducing reports like these and leaving the door open to more taxation is only going to hurt New Zealanders more.

We have a progressive tax system in New Zealand, where the highest earners pay the most tax. A poorly designed tax system, with a capital gains tax and a wealth tax, can act as a disincentive to work hard and get ahead.

We must not use taxation as an instrument to punish the successful.