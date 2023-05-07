Myth busting the 'should NZ become a republic' discussion

Security arrangements around the King’s coronation have been thrown into the spotlight after a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. He was detained on suspicion of possess...

Andrew Butler KC is a constitutional law expert.

OPINION: “Are you going to swear allegiance to King Charles for his coronation?” was the question many media outlets here asked, in response to Buckingham Palace’s invitation to do so. The public reaction speaks volumes about the present and future relevance of the monarchy.

It is yet another sign that the Republic of New Zealand is coming, albeit slowly. PM after PM have recognised it will happen, although none have tried to make it happen. The current political focus is on bread and butter, rather than the relevance of coronation quiche.

But change is inevitable and we need to prepare for it now. Part of that preparation is myth busting, so that as a community we can focus in an informed and knowledgeable way on what our future republic will look like.

Three myths need to be addressed.

First, becoming a republic doesn’t mean we would leave the Commonwealth. This myth is pervasive. A Newshub poll last year asked: “When Queen Elizabeth is no longer Queen, should New Zealand break away from the Commonwealth and become a republic?”. That question is plain wrong. Since the Declaration of London in April 1949, a country can become a republic without breaking away from the Commonwealth. India was the first. Out of 56 members, 36 are republics, five (including Tonga) have their own monarch, and only 15 recognise King Charles as head of state.

Second, becoming a republic does not mean the Treaty of Waitangi dies. The treaty is not a personal relationship between the English monarch and iwi/hapu. If it were, it would have died with Queen Victoria. It is a relationship between iwi/hapu and the New Zealand government as successor to the British Crown. That is clear from the words of all Treaty settlements which are made between “Her / His Majesty the Queen / King in right of New Zealand” and the relevant iwi.

Pool/Getty Images PM after PM has recognised NZ will one day become a republic, but none seem to want to make it happen. Pictured: King Charles and PM Chris Hipkins. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

Third, it is misleading to suggest that a New Zealand republic must have a president, with powers like that of the US president. In the same way that there are many types of football (not just American football!), there are many types of republic.

Many have a head of state with ceremonial powers and a few, rarely used (albeit important) reserve powers, exactly like our governor-general has. And there is a range of appointment methods. In Ireland, the president is popularly elected, but must be nominated by a minimum number of MPs, senators or councillors. In Germany, the head of state is appointed by a parliamentary super-majority.

So why favour the Republic of New Zealand? First, nationhood. Our head of state should reflect who we are. We believe in egalitarianism and merit, not inherited wealth or titles. All Kiwis should be eligible to be head of state, not just people born into one English family.

Second, transparency. The monarchy and how it operates within New Zealand is obscure. Many citizens believe the King can intervene if governments act unjustly. He can’t. But the myth and magic of monarchy misleads.

Third, constitutional maturity. We stand on our own two feet in the world today, with our own identity, our own foreign policy. Our constitutional arrangements should reflect that we are Kiwis, not British. Our connections to the UK – personal, commercial, legal and historical – can be protected by ongoing Commonwealth membership.

Supplied Andrew Butler, KC: Our head of state should reflect who we are.

Fourth, decolonisation. The monarchy is a visible reminder of our colonial beginnings. It is time for us to move on from those beginnings and to focus on our relationships going forward. A republic would allow us to make a strong rope from the many strands of our shared history as we prepare for our 2040 bicentenary.

The late Queen often said each country should decide whether to retain the monarchy or become a republic. Many are reluctant to support change; that is understandable as change can be challenging.

But not debating what change might look like inhibits us re-imagining our future. So let’s get on with the debate, respectfully, vigorously and mythlessly.

