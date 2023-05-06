Boring meeting underlines strength of NZ - UK relationship

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has welcomed New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins to Downing Street for the first time, saying the "friendship and partnership" between the two countries is "as strong as ever".

ANALYSIS: As he left Number 10 Downing Street this morning, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the UK-New Zealand relationship was the best it had been “in a long time”.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who had provided Hipkins with a massive platter of Greggs sausage rolls, said the relationship was “as strong as ever”.

Unsurprisingly, those sausage rolls led the headlines from the meeting, as there was no actual news.

Number 10 had decided to push the announcement that the free trade agreement between the countries would come into effect at the end of the month earlier in the week. As this was one of Hipkins’ stated purposes for the whole trip, he was left without anything to really secure or announce after the catchup - the pair’s first.

Peter Livingstone/Supplied UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at No 10 Downing Street.

But no news is probably pretty good news in this instance, and with the new FTA the relationship does feel much stronger than it has in recent years. Having established a face-to-face relationship one hopes Hipkins could text Sunak with something urgent if he had to.

The pair have plenty in common. Both project a managerial professionalism, an attempt to look boring and competent rather than bombastic and interesting. Both made their political names during the political crucible of the pandemic, and have now taken over their parties ahead of rough general elections. Both are quite a few inches shy of six feet.

This change in character of the leaders probably helps things run smoothly. With nothing like the profile of Jacinda Ardern, Hipkins does not face the same opprobrium from the right wing press in the UK that she did. And Sunak himself will attract far less ire from quarters of New Zealand society than his old boss Boris Johnson. (Presumably there is no tweet from Hipkins’ archive where he calls Sunak “the gaffe man”.)

Stuff UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at No 10 Downing Street. The bunting was up for the King's coronation to be held Saturday.

But really it is not individual personalities driving this current warmth in the relationship. After all, both countries’ leaders of the opposition are in London right now too, with Keir Starmer meeting Hipkins on Friday. They would clearly be able to work well together if pressed. No, the strength of the relationship is driven by Brexit and Ukraine.

Brexit has allowed the UK to restart the trading relationship that created the New Zealand agricultural economy. While grumbles from the UK’s agricultural sector means that meat and cheese aren’t quite getting rid of tariffs for another 15 years, there is some immediate opening for fruit and wine. It’s not quite the huge win of the China FTA, but it is a proper victory the Government can be proud of.

And the Russian invasion of Ukraine has provided the pair of countries with the same thing that brought us so close together in the early 20th century: An enemy, even if we don’t quite call them that. Unlike the disastrous invasion of Iraq, which the UK pursued on faulty intelligence while New Zealand stayed aloof, our countries are in lockstep on this issue. New Zealand’s wider foreign policy blob seems pleased with the UK’s renewed focus on the Pacific, where both countries are wary of China’s growing influence.

While the current version of the “AUKUS” pact between Australia, the US, and the UK is a non-starter in New Zealand - it involves nuclear submarines the Government cannot afford that would breach our nuclear free policy - some softer version is pointedly not being shot down by Hipkins, who refused to comment on such hypotheticals today. Luxon too refused to rule this out, saying his party was “monitoring” opportunities in this space.

This is quite a change from the heady days of the early 2000s, when Helen Clark was severing colonial ties to the UK’s privy council and honours system, and resisting pressure from Tony Blair to join the invasion of Iraq.

Still, New Zealand is a lot further from the UK than it was during the last coronation in 1953.

Our relationship at that point was in a bit of flux, with the first National Government reorientating our security ties towards the US rather than Britain. (You can see echoes of this reorientation in Australia’s continued prioritising of US security ties with AUKUS.) But New Zealand still sent troops to “British Malaya” to attempt to put down a communist independence movement. It’s unlikely we would follow the UK quite that closely again, even if they offered sausage rolls.