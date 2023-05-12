Josie Pagani: Condemn today’s colonisers as well as those from the past

Josie Pagani is a commentator on current affairs and a regular contributor to Stuff. She works in geopolitics, aid and development, and governance.

OPINION: Like predictions, moral clarity about the past is simpler.

In real time, stories get muddled and the narrative of history has not emerged from a jumble of storylines.

Rawiri Waititi, Te Pāti Māori co-leader, called the British royal family “war criminals” last week, and demanded that King Charles III pay for his family's colonising past.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Ukrainian New Zealander Yuliia Pogorniats speaks about the impact of one year of war in her homeland on herself, her family and her friends.

Apologies and reparation for past crimes matter. But if we are going to have moral clarity about colonisation in history then we must have clarity about it in the present.

Rawiri fumes at the royal family who “ask you to turn a blind eye to the genocide, rape and oppression they continue to be responsible for”, while telling us to turn a blind eye to the genocide, rape and oppression in plain sight in Ukraine.

He tells us not to ”stick our noses in other people's business”, that this is a ”proxy war” between the US and Russia. As if the indigenous people of Ukraine have no agency in fighting their oppressors.

President Vladimir Putin is an old-fashioned empire-builder, running amok like a modern-day Christopher Columbus.

“A real war has been unleashed against us again,” Putin lied to the crowd at this week's military parade in Moscow, drawing a false parallel between his invasion of Ukraine and the fight against Nazi Germany.

His cruise missiles detonating in the air over Kyiv told another story.

This kind of disinformation is straight out of the colonisers’ playbook. Make up stories to convince people that taking someone else’s land, wealth and waters is in everyone’s interests, especially the colonised.

To modern colonisers, the past is not about wrongs, reparations and apologies, but a playbook on how to justify racial purity and ethnic cleansing.

Putin looks up to Catherine the Great, and has likened himself to Peter the Great who “gathered in the lands”, invaded Sweden and created a great “Slavic Empire”. Portraits of both hang in the Kremlin. When Russian troops retreated from Kherson last year, they took everything they could carry. Paintings, furniture, dishwashers. Even urinals. They also took time to rob a grave and take the skull of Prince Grigory Potemkin, the favourite general of Catherine.

His bones resonate “empire” for Putin. It was Potemkin who first took control of the anarchic southern frontier of Catherine's empire in 1783. A region previously ruled by the Mongol Khans, the Tatars, the Cossacks and others. Potemkin was the first Russian to annex Crimea.

Even then, disinformation campaigns played a part. When Catherine visited Crimea, the story goes that Potemkin built fake villages along her route, populated with fake villagers exuding fake prosperity.

Today, Putin wants recognition that “Russia has its own sphere of influence, and has a right to claim additional territory”, says Fiona Hill, who worked for recent US governments.

She remembers Russia offering to “pull out of Venezuela” if the Americans would “pull out of Ukraine”. This is how big colonising powers behave. Get together and divide countries up.

Vesa Moilanen/AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on May 3.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy doesn't share Putin's pre-occupation with the past. “I don’t love the past,” he said. “We have to jump forward, not back.” The Russians can have Potemkin's bones. But he'd like the dishwashers back. And the stolen children.

The northern summer is a critical time in the war. Putin is bracing for Ukraine’s counter-offensive. Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries have already retreated from Bakhmut, after fruitless months laying siege.

Ukraine has a chance to end this war, but only if others, including New Zealand, continue to have the moral courage to stand up to modern-day colonisers.

The war will end when Russia is militarily defeated and its leaders conclude their colonial war was a mistake. It will be over when Ukrainian people can go to the supermarket without bombs dropping, when the guilty have been brought to justice, and reparations have been arranged.

President Zelenskyy may not care for the past, but he recognises that the Muslim Tatars made up the bulk of the Crimean population when Potemkin annexed it more than 200 years ago. After 2014 and Putin’s occupation, many Tatars once again fled. Those who remained are political prisoners. The restoration of their rights and culture is one of Zelenskyy’s top priorities.

In April he honoured them by hosting Iftar, a Ramadan evening meal, with Crimean Tatar leaders.

Supplied Josie Pagani: “The war will end when Russia is militarily defeated and its leaders conclude their colonial war was a mistake.”

It is surely right that a free people fighting for their lives and their culture in a war they did not provoke, against what is unquestionably colonisation, deserve the maximum support we can give them.

When you can find the courage to condemn a tie as a symbol of past colonisation, but lack it to condemn Russia for abducting children and ethnic cleansing, I suggest it is time to reset your moral compass.

Putin's war is an old-fashioned colonial grab, and as the world waits for the Ukrainian counter-offensive to begin, we should be clear what side we are on, not just in the past, but in the present.