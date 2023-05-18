Meka Whaitiri put her own interests ahead of the people of Hawkes Bay

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

NZ Parliament Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi launched into waiata in the middle of a series of speeches about the King's coronation, in order to welcome former Labour minister Meka Whaitiri back into the House.

OPINION: Waka jumping legislation was meant to protect voters - if you vote for an MP from a specific party to represent you and they defect, they should resign from parliament and give the voter the chance to vote again.

Why has parliament not supported voters in Meka Whaitiri’s case?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Meka’s decision to leave the Labour Party was her own, and it rests with the Speaker to interpret and invoke the legislation as appropriate. Ultimately, she has made her decision - as has the Speaker - and our job now is to move on and focus on the issues that matter most to Kiwis.

Today, we will announce this year’s Budget, which is about doing the right thing by New Zealanders facing cost of living pressures, but also looking ahead to the economy we need to deliver higher wage jobs with lower emissions.

Budget 2023 has been put together in the context of another set of challenging circumstances. A period of higher inflation has been added to by the impact of the cyclone and floods earlier in the year, and we have provided significant support to regions affected by the weather events.

In response to all of this, the Government has continued the balanced approach that took us safely through the COVID emergency. We have found $4 billion of savings and reprioritisation over the four-year forecast period, while ensuring support for those low and middle income households that are most exposed to cost of living pressures, including superannuitants, families and those on low incomes.

The Budget will have four overarching themes: supporting New Zealanders with the cost of living, delivering the services New Zealanders rely on, recovery and resilience, and fiscal stability. We will be making targeted investments to support these goals, while continuing to manage the books carefully.

Already, we’ve lifted the incomes of over 1.4 million New Zealanders, including seniors, families, workers and students.

The Winter Energy Payment has now kicked in for over a million people to provide cost of living relief for electricity bills. We’ve extended the fuel tax cuts and half price public transport and through increases to Working for Families and the Best Start payment, we’re providing more support for whānau. We have also made childcare more affordable to more families.

The rising cost of living has been driven by lots of factors, like the war in Ukraine and the recent extreme weather, and I know it’s making things tough for many Kiwi families. There’s no easy fix, but we’re delivering a range of measures to help ease the pressure. We know there is more to do, and we’re not stopping here.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Meka Whaitiri’s departure from the Labour Party can only be described as a debacle. The behaviour of Te Pati Māori in welcoming her as a sitting member into the debating chamber was in a similar vein, and a distraction from the real issues facing New Zealanders.

We have a cost-of-living crisis stoked along by inflation, with interest rates putting huge pressure on household budgets. Crime is running rampant, with ram raids occurring even in broad daylight, and New Zealanders are feeling more and more unsafe.

We have an Education Minister who is totally out of her depth, with two-thirds of secondary school students failing to meet the minimum standard in reading, writing and maths. And a health sector that is seeing record wait times in emergency departments, and for surgical procedures.

While all of this is happening around New Zealand, the Prime Minister cannot control his caucus as inexperienced ministers lurch from misstep to misstep.

This is also an issue of constitutional importance. The people of Ikaroa-Rāwhiti chose Meka Whaitiri to be their representative under the Labour Party ticket, not a Te Pati Māori one. She should have the courage of her convictions to resign from her Ikaroa-Rāwhiti electorate, and let the people decide whom they want to represent them.

In the last two weeks, New Zealanders have got a sense of what Te Pati Māori is all about. Their blatant grandstanding and disregard for the rules in Parliament are disrespectful of the customs and traditions of our Parliament, as well as being ungratifying.

Christopher Luxon made the right call last week to tell New Zealanders that their choice at the next election is clear, a vote for Te Pati Māori or the Greens is a vote for a Labour-led coalition of chaos.

There are so many important issues that confront New Zealand, and yet those on the Government benches seem more interested in themselves than New Zealanders. It is clear that we cannot afford this circus to continue past October 14th.

The reality is, Meka Whaitiri moving to Te Pati Māori will not improve the cost-of-living crisis, the crime wave, our education standards or our overcrowded and understaffed hospitals. It is merely a distraction. Meka Whaitiri put her own interests ahead of the people of Hawkes Bay when she abandoned her post as the local Lead Minister for Cyclone Recovery and made a mockery of Parliamentary procedures.

National on the other hand is ready to govern, we have a number of policies in place and plenty more to come. We have focused on the issues that New Zealanders want action on, and we will continue to work hard to earn the trust and support of each and every Kiwi.