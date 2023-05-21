The mother of all budget blow-outs? Not really

Vernon Small is a longtime press gallery journalist and more recently a communications advisor to Labour cabinet minister David Parker.

OPINION: Thursday saw Prime Minister Chris Hipkins bring down his first Budget and a fair chunk of Grant Robertson’s sixth.

It was an average sort of affair, with some short-term sweeteners and long-term funding for flood repairs.

But there was no major structural reform, either to tax or spending.

Oh, also on Thursday, National leader Christopher Luxon hit F1 on his keyboard.

READ MORE:

* Budget 2023: The bread and butter pudding budget

* PM to hose down speculation Labour wants new taxes, in pre-Budget speech

* Election 2023 will be the same issues but through the eye of the cyclone rebuild



That’s the one that auto-fills a “budget blow-out”, an “addiction to spending” and the now-obligatory splurging of “$1 billion more each and every week” than back in 2017.

The $1 billion extra claim leaves out some salient facts, leaving it only truth-adjacent.

In the year to June 2017 core Crown spending was $76 billion. That rose to a forecast $128 billion this year.

To complete the picture, core Crown revenue rose from $82 billion to $127 billion over the same period - so it is running about $900 million more a week than in 2017.

Much of the increases are down to a growing economy. Since 2017 it has grown from $275 billion to $394 billion.

Kwok Yi Lee/Stuff The bread and butter budget with some sweeteners on the side

If you wanted to be fair you might say something like: “the Government is spending roughly the equivalent of $100 million more each week than it did in 2017”. That’s still a pretty big number, although defensible as a response to a pandemic, floods and the impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, let’s not drown in naivety here. Fairness has never stood in the way of a decent political slogan.

That extra $100 million a week - give or take an accounting standard - explains why the Budget deficit was almost $10 billion last year and on track to be $7 billion-to-$7.5 billion this year and next.

Was the Budget a blow-out, or even a big-spending Budget, as National claimed?

No, not really. Or at least, not unless you think the price of fixing the damage from the cyclones and floods was somehow avoidable.

The flagship cost of living measures - an extended early childhood education subsidy, an end to the $5 prescription charge, free public transport for younger citizens and retrofitting households to lower energy bills - cost less than $700 million a year.

The allowance for new spending at $4.8 billion was just $300 million more than the figure in the December half-year update from Treasury.

Having said that, Treasury’s assessment of the “fiscal impulse” for 2023/4 is 1.7 per cent of GDP this year against a contraction of 0.8% forecast back in December - before Cyclone Gabrielle blew through.

As Treasury acknowledged, the expansion will mean interest rates are likely to stay “higher for longer to manage inflationary pressure”.

There was a mixed bag of reactions from bank economists and other commentators to that extra spending.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Vernon small says Budget 2023 was “an average sort of affair".

Those of an Eeyore-ish disposition lasered in on the Reserve Bank’s next move, tipping a higher official cash rate. Result? Much more pain for households via even higher mortgage interest.

That is a mix of short-termitis, negativity and maybe a jaundiced view of Treasury’s longer-term forecasting.

Off the back of the Budget numbers, inflation is seen falling quickly to 4.5 per cent by year’s end, and back within the 1-3 per cent target band by the end of 2024. If true, that should see a rapid descent from the mortgage rate summit.

Predictions are for suckers, but even if the Reserve Bank tightens harder next week, that is unlikely to flow through to mortgages in any major way.

Anyone who recently borrowed or refinanced will know banks are competing strongly. Advertised rates are routinely discounted by about 50 basis points alongside “cash back” and insurance funding being spruiked on TV.

Let’s not forget, too, that the Budget economic forecasts had their sunnier side.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaks with Stuff political editor Luke Malpass after delivering Budget 2023.

Unemployment is tipped to peak slightly lower at 5.3 per cent and a recession is now off the table, thanks to a boom in immigration and tourism. Mortgages are easier to pay with a job.

Many businesses stand to gain from a five-year $71 billion infrastructure spend and the new $6 billion “resilience fund”.

Now we can look towards the October 14 election campaign and the second volley of spending plans.

There are some tough calls to make for both main parties.

Labour has to settle its perennial bugbear, tax policy. Crucial is deciding how to satisfy strident calls from its supporters and allied parties to sock the super-wealthy.

On Thursday it “sold” an increase in the trustee tax rate as the first step in addressing the egregious unfairness highlighted by the IRD’s High Wealth Individuals report.

National has so far refused to fall into the baited trap by opposing the trustee rate increase.

National has its own ballot-box demon: writing a credible fiscal policy after the horrors of recent campaigns.

To fund its plans, it needs to replace rhetoric with feasible sources of cash from cuts, reprioritisation and sacking bureaucrats and contractors. At the moment that is mostly pie-in-the-sky above what Robertson is fond of calling National’s Bermuda Triangle; more spending, lower debt and tax cuts.

Luxon and his deputy Nicola Willis also need to decide how far they can afford to go with tax cuts, fiscally and politically, in light of the inequities raised by the IRD report.

Tax was largely an uninvited guest at the 2023 Budget, aside from the higher trustee rate and some breaks for the video and gaming industry.

Yet, there hasn’t been an election campaign in recent years that it has failed to gatecrash.

This time Labour in particular needs to give it a clear and unambiguous invitation - on its own terms.