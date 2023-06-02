Those struggling to find dependable housing are some of the most vulnerable

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

OPINION: After the Loafers Lodge Wellington fatal fire do we need an urgent upgrade to all fire service equipment and new rules requiring sprinkler systems in any building renting rooms to multiple people.

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Ka tangi kau te ngākau. Haere atu rā e ngā mate, okioki mai rā i te āhuru nui.

I mihi to those who were killed in the tragic fire in Wellington and grieve alongside their families and loved ones. I lost a friend from my student politics days to the fire, and his face will always be fresh in my memory.

Affected residents lost everything, and we are working hard to ensure they have a roof over their head.

It goes without saying that first responders were integral to controlling the blaze. At its peak, 29 fire crews were involved, including more than 80 firefighters from all over Wellington. These crews rescued five people off the roof using a specialist aerial appliance and helped to save many lives.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s communication staff taking 111 calls from people trapped in the building did an exceptional job. They too undoubtedly saved lives, and we are indebted to their bravery and service.

FENZ crews did a phenomenal job in extremely dangerous circumstances, and I welcomed their public assurances they had all the specialist crews and equipment needed to respond to the fire.

It requires all of us to ensure that every Kiwi has a safe place to call home, and we are doing our part. The Prime Minister has asked the Minister for Housing to look at whether building safety regulations for boarding houses are fit for purpose, and close to my home, I'm speaking with the South Aucklanders I represent who live in boarding houses and temporary accommodation to understand what's needed.

But part of the change needed is in the way we talk about renters, the unhoused, and people who get left behind.

Those struggling to find dependable housing are some of the most vulnerable in our communities, they are the ones who need support in uncertain times. As such this Labour Government is continuing to increase our public housing stock to ensure all New Zealanders have a place to call home.

As investigations into the Wellington tragedy continue, this Government will be very mindful of findings and recommendations as they are made. No one wants this tragedy to be repeated, as we continue to bear the deep sadness and loss felt across Wellington and wider New Zealand.

Three weeks ago, what happened at Loafers Lodge was incredibly difficult to watch for Wellingtonians and New Zealanders. I send my deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who passed away in the accident, and I also hope for the speedy recovery of those who were injured during the blaze.

Fires of that scale and in a building of that size are incredibly difficult to get under control, yet the first responders were selfless and incredibly brave, as they always are in difficult circumstances.

Fire, ambulance and police personnel are often forgotten about until we need them in situations like this. Time and time again they show up in our moment of need and they provide a sense of calmness and reassurance to those affected.

There are numerous past examples of rushing through legislation after a tragic event, without thinking it through properly. There is no doubt that following a full investigation into the fire there will be recommendations that we should follow, but until a thorough and fulsome investigation is completed, we should not rush into making legislation.

Multi-story residential dwellings like this one, which have been converted and modernised, do not always have sprinkler systems, which would be a legal requirement if done under the current standards.

It would be prudent to wait for the investigation into the fire to be completed first, before we consider mandating retro-fitting sprinklers for this type of building, as the findings may suggest other actions as well.

Whatever changes Parliament considers making, it needs to be done on sound evidence and with consultation with fire engineers, property owners, tenants and all other interested parties.

This is a heart-breaking incident in which the lives of vulnerable and elderly individuals in our society were lost as a result of a fire that is believed to have been caused by the actions of a single individual.

Even as time passes, there will continue to be inquiries and investigations, and eventually, we will uncover the answers.

What tragic events like these do show, is New Zealand’s firefighters and emergency service staff are highly capable and acted with the utmost professionalism. Their valour, dedication and strength are nothing short of inspiring and we should support them to recover from their experiences that night.