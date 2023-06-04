Follow the ACT leader: How David Seymour is outflanking the Nats

David Seymour is holding the ACT Party campaign launch in Auckland on Sunday.

Vernon Small is a former political journalist and more recently was an adviser to the Labour government.

OPINION: On the roadside between the Wairau River bridge and Havelock, in Marlborough, one party has a mortgage on political messaging.

During the 26 km drive you can thrill to ACT billboards roughly every two kilometres, advertising a mix of messages from “real change” to assurances drivers are “heard” if they don’t like the speed limit being lowered from 100 km an hour to 90.

There is even one asserting that rights should not be based on ancestry. Presumably not a dog whistle about the need for inheritance tax.

All the signs sport a photo of leader David Seymour, grinning.

For completeness’ sake, add a couple of non-party-specific billboards against Three Waters.

This is the gateway to the port town of Havelock, the childhood home of celebrated scientists Ernest Rutherford and William Pickering. It is not its Hawke’s Bay namesake, where in 2016 a third of the population fell ill from waterborne campylobacteriosis that may have contributed to four deaths.

The awful Havelock North experience was Labour’s strongest argument in favour of Three Waters reform. You don’t have to be a genius of spin to know its new moniker - the almost un-rememberable “Water Services Reform Programme” – will never wash.

Anti-Three Waters billboards are not exclusive to this stretch of road, of course. They have been common around the country, often alongside National’s pledge to repeal the reform.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty were in Greytown, Wairarapa on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to announce a change to the Government's "Three Waters" reforms, including a change of the policy's name.

Act’s monopoly on the drive into Havelock may be down to diligent locals or sympathetic landowners. There are fewer than 20 weeks till the election, so no doubt that will change when the campaign heaves into view.

But it is a reminder of ACT’s strong 11% polling and the pile of cash in its war-chest. It’s also a clear pointer to the main row it is hoeing – the rural-farming constituency and votes in safe National seats like Kaikōura.

It may also help explain what National has been up to lately. And why.

Out-of-proportion attacks on bi-cultural road signs, or the U-turn from deputy leader Nicola Willis’ successful cross-party deal on medium-density housing, are not random. Even though they have been poorly handled, their genesis is in issues where ACT has outflanked National – and National is pushing back.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon at one of the party’s “Get NZ back on track” public meetings.

ACT’s inroads have been further underscored by former Federated Farmers’ boss Andrew Hoggard’s decision to stand for it in Rangitata – a seat National must have already moved to the “won” column.

Former MP Parmjeet Parmar’s jump to ACT? Not so much.

Put bluntly, National wants to reverse the leaching of support to ACT that mostly occurred during the conga line of leaders preceding Christopher Luxon.

Of course, for any political party, bigger is better, but there are other dynamics at play than simply size. Cabinet seats and the pressure to concede plum portfolios (beyond the largely symbolic deputy PM) are all affected by relative numbers in any coalition. Think Winston Peters as Treasurer in 1996 or the same old warhorse as foreign minister under Labour.

Less obvious, but still significant, is the impact a vote skewed towards a support party can have on the mix of electorate and list MPs the major party wins.

It is a mathematical toy that political tragics like to play with.

It goes like this.

All but a handful of electorate seats go to the two big parties. Count one or two for ACT, a similar number for Te Pāti Māori, give one to the Greens and - a very long shot - Ilam to TOP leader Raf Manji.

That leaves about 67 electoral seats for the two big parties.

If there is a big swing to National in the electorates, as seems certain, but its party vote only rises from 25.6% last time to, say, 33% in 2023, then it will be entitled to about 40 seats overall.

At the same time, even with that modest increase in party vote, it’s easy to see it adding 12 or more electorates to the 23 it won in 2020. That amounts to more than 35 electorate seats in a 40-seat caucus, leaving few life-belt list seats.

To be honest, it’s a theory calculated every election year, but one that rarely plays out in fact.

Yet the possibility is enough to make list-reliant candidates nervous.

Robyn Edie/southland times Anti-three waters sentiment is high in rural and provincial New Zealand. Here, rural lobby group Groundswell presents Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark with a petition asking the Invercargill City council to stop funding LGNZ and for the council to hold a referendum on the Three Waters reform, which has since been modified by the Government.

Nicola Willis, Shane Reti or Chris Bishop are strong prospects in winnable seats. But if you were in their shoes, wouldn’t you prefer the safety of a 7% ACT over a 12% ally? The same goes, with bells on, for those further down the slippery pole.

One final point.

Greater diversity in National’s caucus is heavily reliant on how many list seats it wins. A dominance of electorate seats will deliver a staler, paler, more male caucus. That lack of diversity is not good for the party, nor the country. Nor is it desirable for National, heading into the 2026 election.

Of course, no leader would be too overt about targeting a crucial ally. That rates as a “bad look”.

Imagine the ruckus if Luxon openly said: “I am campaigning to devour a big chunk of ACT’s support” or if Chris Hipkins said he wanted to munch on the Green vote.

Better to mouth something ultra-bland, such as: “My focus is on getting the biggest National/Labour vote”.

Don’t believe every word of it.