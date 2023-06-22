We have been slow to adopt new funding tools for infrastructure investments

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

STUFF In a pre-budget speech, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says New Zealand has a major "infrastructure deficit" and criticises tax cut proposals.

OPINION: Both Labour and National parties have talked at various times about new “value capture” taxes. What is it, why is it needed and are you making this a definite election policy?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Building infrastructure for the future is incredibly important to get right if we are to improve our productivity. We need resilient and well-thought-out infrastructure such as roads, tunnels, public transport links and a variety of others to ensure that Kiwis can get around efficiently and maintain the lifestyle that we have come to expect.

As part of our need to invest in infrastructure, we also need to consider the climate and ensure our infrastructure is resilient. The cyclones across the upper North Island and Hawkes Bay earlier this year tested the strength and durability of our infrastructure and underlines how vulnerable some areas are to such events.

How we fund major infrastructure is also important. A recent report by the New Zealand Initiative warned against the over-reliance on public debt to fund our infrastructure deficit. With public debt at $210 billion, we need innovative and flexible approaches to fund these new projects. Failure to do that would result in a significant burden for future generations to bear.

We have been slow to adopt new funding and financing tools for infrastructure investments, and National is committed to learning from countries who have got this right so that we can bolster investments and plug the gap in our infrastructure deficit.

One of the tools we would consider exploring is value capture charging. It would mean that those who directly benefit from publicly funded infrastructure investments contribute to the cost. An example would be new state highways that unlock land for housing, which would create economic benefits for landowners as new housing projects would become economic. Another example would be dwellings around transport corridors like the City Rail Link.

Value capture charging is only one of a suite of measures that can be used to get the infrastructure in New Zealand back on track and ready for future generations. New Zealand has historically always built infrastructure at a time when it is desperately needed, rather than looking into the future and building ahead of time.

National will solve that problem by having a National Infrastructure Agency to coordinate Government funding, improve procurement and delivery, partner with Local Government and explore a suite of innovative funding arrangements like value capture charging to try and keep public debt lower as we build for the future.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

When Government builds new infrastructure that unlocks development opportunities, there is typically uplift in property values that private landowners benefit from.

Value capture funding is a means of financing infrastructure by taking a share of the private economic benefit that is generated by said infrastructure. Simply put, value capture refers to targeted funding for projects from those that will directly benefit from the infrastructure itself.

Value capture would ensure fairness in the funding systems for critical infrastructure, as it’s equitable for those who receive a financial windfall from significant public investment to contribute to the project. As such, our Government supports exploring the use of value capture to fund infrastructure for growth where appropriate, as mentioned in a recent Government response to Infrastructure Strategy Documents.

Domestic examples of ‘beneficiary-pays’ models, similar to value capture, include the recent decision to toll the O Mahurangi Penlink bridge in Auckland, meaning those who directly benefit from the use of the bridge will directly contribute to funding it.

By using a tolling model, the community is assured the road is maintained to a high level due to guaranteed income used solely to maintain this road. The Government is also currently investigating how value capture can play a part in a fair and equitable system for Auckland Light Rail.

The National Party have recently indicated they would be in favour of making greater use of value capture funding. However, National party leader Christopher Luxon, and National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown, have previously spoken strongly against value capture for the funding of infrastructure projects as recently as February this year.

Furthermore, National have not been clear on whether they would utilise fuel tax increases or road user charges. When it comes to New Zealand’s infrastructure, we cannot leave anything to question or waste time on policy u-turns when we have such a monumental task ahead of us in terms of building back resilient, fit-for-purpose infrastructure for New Zealanders.

Value capture represents a fair, equitable, and logical funding solution for some of our critical transport and infrastructure projects, meaning those that stand to gain the most will contribute their fair share.

Our Government sees the potential in value capture, and we are exploring how these tools may be beneficial to our transport and infrastructure systems in order to maximise fairness and deliver for New Zealanders.