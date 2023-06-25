Faced with tertiary sector challenges, Government should learn health's lessons

Michael Wood's resignation as Government minister comes as new failures to declare conflicts of interest come to light.

Vernon Small is a former business and political journalist with more than two decades in the press gallery, who until recently was an advisor to Attorney General David Parker.

OPINION: Chris Hipkins must surely be wondering when the Gods of Politics will give him an even break.

In normal times you might apply Helen Clark’s first amendment to the Popularity Act: “No prime minister ever lost votes by sacking an errant minister (or bagging the Aussies).”

But three ministers overboard is at least one jettisoned minister too many, even for Clark’s caveat.

Damage has been done to Labour and Prime Minister Hipkins, despite his decisive response.

That’s before you remember he carries an extra responsibility because the two fallen ministers were promoted by Hipkins, as was Education Minister Jan Tinetti​, who is still awaiting the result of her appearance before the privileges committee.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins must surely be wondering when he’ll catch a break, writes Dr Vernon Small.

Faced with two egregious breaches, Hipkins has outlined five ways to tighten up the current regime.

These would put in place quarterly reporting, an escalation process to prevent repeated failures, in-person reviews, a point person in each minister’s office to ensure “a second pair of eyes”, and disclosures as a standing item on Cabinet agendas.

Those are well and good and National has given them a quiet nod.

But they are essentially about better managing the existing system, not about improving the regime.

The remaining part of Hipkins’ plan is to seek advice on a change that would be both significant and worthwhile - and one he likes.

This would adopt Australia’s approach, which requires ministers to sell “investments and other interests in any public or private company or business”. The exceptions are public superannuation funds or managed funds and trusts where the minister has no influence over decision-making.

The devil would be in the definition of “business”.

For instance, would it require the sale of rental properties, which are clearly an investment in a private business that potentially earns far more than a parcel of shares?

National leader Christopher Luxon, who for one has a swag of property investments, has shrugged off the need for them to be divested as a potential conflict. If rental properties were included, most ministers would be caught.

Importantly, many voters see it as an issue where private advantage or disadvantage is at play (for instance, through the impact of rental laws and tax treatment) so it should not casually be dismissed.

In the interests of good government and integrity, it is reasonable to expect a sacrifice of individual financial freedom by ministers who exercise considerable power and are well paid for it.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Protesters await Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at the University of Otago early in June.

It remains to be seen if National would be as sanguine about this reform as it is about Hipkins’ five-step plan.

After weeks of bad news, it may be tempting for Hipkins and his Cabinet to convince themselves that all might be well again with a bit more ministerial discipline, and a return to spreading the butter on the bread.

If only it were that easy.

The secondary teachers’ strike may have been averted, but in Tinetti’s education portfolio huge challenges continue to emerge following the poor planning for the Budget funding increase for early childhood education.

Tinetti is lucky National’s best performer, education spokeswoman Erica Stanford​, does not have responsibility for the tertiary sector, where the university funding crisis is an unfolding debacle.

(National has delegated tertiary education to Penny Simmonds​, who is very knowledgeable in the polytechnic sector but not as sharp politically as Stanford.)

It is just nuts, not to mention a false economy, to annually underfund peak academia, causing staff cuts based on an uncertain ebb and flow of students.

What is the Government thinking?

New Zealand must preserve the expertise in these institutions, to train the next generation of experts.

But it won’t happen without more money and, arguably, without swingeing reform of the sector model. It is frankly busted as well as broke.

A good place to start would be a national strategy that coordinated courses and minimised staff reductions, where unavoidable, to ensure we continue to compete as a country.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins addresses students at the University of Otago

Cuts are crying out to be made to advertising and brand-building budgets that feed on the need to compete for students’ bums-on-seats.

Lessons are there for the learning, just by looking across at the health sector and the reasons behind the radical reform of DHBs.

How hard will it be to recruit staff again, or reopen subject areas if hundreds of teachers are lost?

The student data from recent years are not a sound baseline for cost-cutting.

Student numbers fall when unemployment is low, as many opt for paid work over training. The reverse is true when the labour market contracts.

Unemployment is forecast to rise from 3.4% now to more than 5% over the next year or three.

It is not as if the Government faces a huge bill to stabilise our universities. The combined deficit of Victoria and Otago is around $100 million, which is relatively small in the broader scheme of the Government’s finances. Hundreds of well-paid tax-paying jobs are at stake.

If the Tertiary Education Commission is right, and it is not its role to mandate significant changes, then the buck stops at the door of ministers Jan Tinetti and Grant Robertson.

It is urgent they open the door and take a hard look, before the Gods of Politics decide to have some more sport with them.