Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

OPINION: Scams seem to be everywhere at the moment, with online fraudsters hitting us with fake emails, texts and calls trying to convince us to hand over information so they can steal our money. While MPs talk tough on gang crime, what is Parliament doing to stop scammers?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

It’s become an unfortunate reality that many of us now know someone who has been scammed.

Scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and the practice is becoming more widespread. It is not an experience I would wish upon anyone.

Tackling this complex challenge requires a collective approach, involving government, regulators, police, telecommunications, and technology providers.

This government has remained alert and committed to addressing the risks that an increase in scams and phishing attacks has presented in recent years. Police and organisations like CERT NZ have a vital role to play in this area.

As a government, we’ve invested in improving our systems including work on a single reporting platform to consolidate the reporting of cyber incidents, and a Victim Remediation Service to provide better support to victims.

CERT NZ works to support those who are affected, or may be affected, by cybersecurity incidents. It provides trusted and authoritative information and advice, while also collating a profile of the threat landscape in New Zealand.

CERT NZ’s primary goal is to improve cybersecurity in New Zealand, which means an increased comprehension of the threat landscape, better avoidance of incidents, and reducing the impact of them.

Alongside CERT NZ, I’m aware that police work with social media sites like Facebook, organisations such as NETSAFE and with agencies including banks, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and the Financial Markets Authority to tackle scams.

There’s a lot of good information online about how to help avoid falling victim to scams, including on the Police website.

You can protect yourself against scams and fraud in various ways. Don’t give out too much personal information online, on social media or by email. Choose unique passwords for your online accounts. Don’t click on web links sent by someone you don’t know, or that seem out of character for someone you do know.

Banks will never ask for your bank account details, password or Pin, nor will they send you an email or text message with a link asking you to log in. Keep your computer and phone security software up to date. If you think you’ve been scammed, contact your bank as soon as possible. Trust your gut – if it feels wrong, it probably is!

This government remains open to new ideas and we’re always keen to keep across best practice from other jurisdictions to see what lessons we can learn around improving cybersecurity in the New Zealand context.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Scamming is simply fraud by another name and has been around for decades, even before credit cards and the internet. Door-to-door scams were common, where people pretend to be volunteer collectors for a charity.

Fake tradespeople have a similar trick where they promise to do work at a discounted price after receiving a deposit, only for them never to be heard from again.

The majority of scams in New Zealand result in Kiwis losing between $100 and $500, which under the current economic climate is substantial. However, there are some cases where New Zealanders have been scammed for more than $100,000, which can be life-changing if authorities can’t track it down.

In a more interconnected and technologically focused world, scamming has evolved and made it harder to spot. Unfortunately, legislative changes would do little to stop the rates of scams that occur in New Zealand, after all, scamming is fraudulent behaviour and that is dealt with in the justice system already.

To reduce scams in New Zealand, we must raise public awareness. While mainstream media plays a commendable role in highlighting the latest scams such as the NZ Post and NZ Transport Agency scams earlier this year, many people have already been victimised. We all have to play our part and be very careful who we share our information with. Your passwords and credit card details are very valuable; guard them carefully.

The website NetSafe, which is a taxpayer-funded organisation, has a variety of signs and tools to use to mitigate the risk of being scammed. It also has a free phone line and online form to submit if you think you have been scammed, which can help others avoid the same fate. CERT NZ, New Zealand’s cybersecurity defence agency is also responsible for mitigating larger-scale scams and cyber-related threats.

It is important to remain vigilant but also sceptical about anything you see that doesn’t look like it should. Scammers spend hours and days perfecting their fraudulent sites and messages so that Kiwis don’t suspect anything, but there are always signs that people can look for to ensure that they’re not being scammed.

Ultimately, there are tools that can help prevent online scams, but we all must take some responsibility. Use the tools available and stay safe online.