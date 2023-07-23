Tactical voting is becoming redundant on current political polling

National's Christopher Luxon responds to Labour's decision it will not introduce a wealth or capital gains tax.

OPINION: You would think the polls could show a bit more gratitude for the money political parties and the media spend on them than to just lean on the bar, shrug, and mutter “I don’t know” into their drinks.

The overall trend seems to be slightly away from Labour and the left. But having said that, the latest 1News Varian poll showed a closing of the gap and only the narrowest of advantages - a 61-59 seat split - in favour of the right.

Through the fog of numbers, two clear messages are evident.

The first is the leakage of support from National and Labour, and the solid and improving performance of the minor parties.

As Toby Manhire pointed out in a very good piece in the Spinoff, the small share of the vote – 66-67% – going to the two major parties would be the lowest in an election since 2002’s 62%, when National’s vote free-fell to 20.9%.

That low combined vote share is only part of the picture, however. The other is that neither of the big parties is polling as high as 40%. Or even the high 30s.

By contrast, Labour won more than 41% in 2002 and 2005, National won 44.9%, 47.3% and 47% in the John Key era, and 44.4% in 2017. In 2020, Labour won 50%.

The current dual low-polling of the major parties, with no centrist United Future and with NZ First at risk of failing, has not only seen the two bigger players making a stronger-than-usual pitch for the centrist vote. It has also changed the dynamics of tactical voting.

ACT and the Greens look certain to exceed the 5% threshold (and win a seat), and Te Pāti Māori seems safe too.

So there are few imperatives to vote tactically, other than weighing TOP leader Raf Manji’s pitch for Ilam, or maybe ensuring a Te Pāti Māori electorate win.

The knowledge there will probably be no centrist party acting as a straw in the wind to determine whether National or Labour governs, makes the options so much simpler.

Rather than calculating how to vote to deliver the lesser of two evils, or how to give your preferred party a coalition option, on current polling you can just vote for the party you like best.

The second big take-out from the neck-and-neck polls is the narrowing of the gap for preferred prime minister between Christopher Hipkins, on 24%, and Christopher Luxon, on 20%.

That ought to give Labour strategists serious pause for concern, given that until now leadership has clearly been their ace for the campaign.

In turn, that raises the question of whether Labour needs a policy circuit-breaker, in the same way the interest-free student loans policy boosted it during the tightly-fought 2005 campaign.

That was potent because it had intergenerational appeal, not just to students but also to parents and grandparents who saw the burden of debt driving family members overseas and delaying decisions to buy homes or start families.

Current Finance Minister Grant Robertson was key to the development of that 2005 loan policy. This time, with the demise of his tax-switch plan which would have delivered $20 a week to most people, he might need to look elsewhere for a policy to help with bread-and-butter costs, be it housing or the general cost of living.

He could opt for direct transfer payment increases, or subsidies for housing or home loans.

With most significant tax changes now ruled out, there is little wriggle room when the party releases its tax policy in the next week or so.

Commentators have recalled in 2010, when Phil Goff was leader, Labour pledged to remove GST from some food. In 2023 that notion has the added advantage of gelling with at least one support party.

But based on past comments by ministers you would think it unlikely. It would scandalise tax experts, who have long praised our broad-based GST regime. It would also embolden calls for exemptions on other private and public “goods” like unfunded medicines, education or public transport.

It would also be very expensive.

GST raises around $26 billion a year, and the impost on food represents about $4 billion of that.

Labour’s option in 2010 of limiting an exemption to fresh fruit and vegetables was estimated to cost about $250 million from an $11.5 billion GST take.

In today’s economy, you could easily double that lost revenue to $500 million, but it would still be much cheaper than an exemption on all food and non-alcoholic drinks, which Te Pāti Māori will press for in any coalition talks.

With consumer price inflation running at 6%, food inflation at 12.5% and fruit and vegetable prices rising annually at 22%, it would be easy to sell it as the best way to address the most wallet-draining costs.

A March 2023 analysis by Deloitte pointed out some fishhooks and said it would not be the best use of funds and would “butter the bread of accountants”.

Recent overseas experience is that a significant portion of any GST cuts are not passed on to consumers.

There are also boundary issues that bedevil overseas schemes. If fruit is exempt, what about juiced, frozen or canned fruit? Would restaurants shopping at a supermarket be charged GST?

Deloitte also estimated the wealthy would benefit the most because they spend more on food.

But if Labour does want to make a bigger splash, prepare the ground for coalition tax talks, and win back some of the voters now fattening up the smaller parties’ polling, it may just go there.