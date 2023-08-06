The truth about the Government's 'fiscal hole'

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says Labour considered wealth and capital gains taxes, but decided "not to go ahead with them" ahead of the election.

Vernon Small is a former business and political journalist with more than two decades in the press gallery, who until recently was an advisor to attorney general David Parker.

OPINION: Back to the future. A blast from the past. Pick your cliché, but whichever way you look at it, the claims of “fiscal holes” being bandied around this week are déjà vu all over again.

In recent elections parties have hunted for – and occasionally found - major fiscal blunders in their rivals’ manifestos.

The facts have not always managed to get in the way.

The reason is obvious.

Elections are ultimately about the economy, stupid, so painting your rival as fiscally flawed is electoral Kryptonite.

The most consistent practitioner of this dark art was National’s Steven Joyce.

In 2011, he claimed a hole in Labour’s plan would add $18.4 billion to debt. In 2014, he pointed to what he characterised as reckless spending of $18 billion.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Steven Joyce was adamant about a fiscal hole in 2017.

Most notoriously, in 2017 he “found” an $11.7 billion chasm in Labour’s financial plan. He had assumed Labour’s allowances for new initiatives were cumulative (when they were not), and that they had cocked up the maths.

Numerous commentators and economists across the spectrum concluded he was wrong, and few supported him.

Labour had left itself an incredibly small amount for new spending and it was vulnerable on that score. But that is not the same as the calculation error Joyce claimed – and then continued to retail.

In 2020 National’s Paul Goldsmith copped to an error of $4 billion in his plan, because he had used out-of-date figures. He called it a “fair cop” by Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Although the impact on his debt track was only marginal, it damaged National’s credibility.

So it was no surprise when this week NZ First leader (and former Treasurer) Winston Peters ran up the flagpole a claimed $20 billion “hole” in the Government’s revenue. He suggested moves were afoot to seek cuts in core Crown spending of 10%.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson were quick to utterly rubbish the claims, while confirming earlier signals revenues were on the slide.

Treasury’s monthly figures, released in June and July, had shown tax revenue was $1.4 billion below forecast in the 10 months to April, rising to $2.2 billion below forecast in the 11 months to May.

ACT and National were quick to join Peters’ fun project.

ACT’s David Seymour used some free-form maths to ramp the size of the “hole” up to $27 billion, apparently by multiplying the shortfall in the 11 months to May by 12, because most of the deterioration had occurred towards the end of that period.

National’s Nicola Willis spruiked a more credible 2% cut to spending, which tellingly did not draw the same fulminating from ministers. After all, if revenue is sliding, you would expect some cloth-cutting and reprioritisation.

Missing from Peters’ shock-horror claims were the details to properly analyse them. If he was talking about the cumulative impact of falling revenues over the four-year forecast period, then maybe.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis spruiked a more credible 2% cut to spending.

But if he was implying a revenue hole of $20 billion in a single year, then that would be a huge hit on the $125 billion-$135 billion of core Crown revenue. That would be a crisis indeed.

What is unusual about the claims by Peters et al is that they are not referencing party plans, but are referring to the Government’s accounts. (Labour’s manifesto, and therefore its spending programme, is yet to be released.)

If Peters (and his potential bench mates) are right, then this is less a matter of a single party’s economic credibility, or a “hole” in its calculations, and more about Treasury’s forecasting competence and the state of the New Zealand economy.

That is much more serious, and much less likely to be sprung on us voters than it was back in the 1980s, before the State of the Books was so fully disclosed and regularly updated.

The fact Moody’s credit rating agency, in its latest report, held the country’s rating at Aaa stable, saying New Zealand’s fiscal position is “healthy … compared with that of peers” ought to give pause for extreme scepticism to anyone considering the various Eeyore-ish claims.

We will have to wait until the Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update (PREFU) on September 12 for Treasury’s latest view. At the same time, we will be able to judge – as has been suggested - whether Robertson and his colleagues are reacting to an early warning from Treasury of a sharper and deeper deterioration.

Much more in the tradition of “fiscal hole” hit jobs was this week’s analysis by CTU economist Craig Renney of National’s plans. He concluded that revenue and spending were about neutral, but National’s tax cuts would leave a shortfall (read “hole”) of $3.3 billion to $5.2 billion over three years.

National’s Nicola Willis dismissed it as a press release on behalf of Robertson – given Renney was an advisor in the finance minister’s office before moving to the CTU.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance minister Grant Robertson.

The report did not generate anywhere near the same heat as Peters’ claim. That will likely come back into focus once National provides details of its plans, starting with its tax cuts before the PREFU and then a fully-costed three-year budget.

In particular, the public deserves a great deal more specificity about National’s promise to “cut wasteful spending”.

If things are as bad as Peters’ “leak” suggests, then it will be bad for all parties, and Willis will need to do some serious fiscal pruning of her policies.

In truth, the Government’s books are under pressure, but it is extremely unlikely Treasury will suddenly forecast a “fiscal hole” as serious as this week’s shroud-waving might suggest.

There are any number of potential blunders and “fiscal holes” to be discovered among the parties’ manifestos and election promises, and that is the place to look.