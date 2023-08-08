Last week shows our politicians don't understand Auckland right now

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: Do you know that feeling when you’re really, really dreading doing something?

So much so that you start desperately trying to summon random acts of catastrophe into your life? You court black cats, dance under ladders, and fantasise about getting kidnapped and having all your organs removed with a rusty coat hanger so you have a legitimate excuse to pull out of it? Sorry Sir, we have a note from our organ harvester that says we’re excused today on account of septicemia…

That’s how Auckland feels about the upcoming election. Well, I think the entire country feels like that. But the supercity’s dread is so strong you can hear it crackling away ominously in the background like a badly wired heater.

We’re just endured a week of National and Labour unveiling their transport “policies”. I suppose they are technically policies, but only in the way that McDonald's is technically a restaurant.

Really, you could sum up a week of announcements by just shouting “roads!” repeatedly. And in Labour’s case, adding in the phrase, “and more unbelievably expensive and deeply improbable light rail that’s about as realistic as the average Jaffa’s lip filler!”

But it also shows how little both parties understand Auckland, the political heavyweight city that can make or break elections.

We are obsessed with getting around. It’s all we talk about. So it’s amazing how last week’s transport policies missed our mark.

Labour made the Harbour Bridge a cornerstone of their plan. But they’re pitching a $45 billion tunnel under the harbour and light rail, to a city that still has palpable PTSD over this kinda project. Not only are we already immensely sceptical over the government’s ability to pull off large scale infrastructure projects. But they clearly either don’t know, or don’t care, about the fury the thwarted Auckland light rail has already caused.

It’s one of the few things this city loved, and still does love actually, and we’ve been paying the regional fuel tax to fund it since 2018. Yet all we’ve got is a massive, mishandled mess. And now they want to suggest another light rail mega-move to a city that just had its heart broken by one? God, that’s staggeringly naive.

But National is making an even weirder, wilder assumption. They’re assuming the “average” voter doesn’t care about public transport. They think public transport, or even climate conscious transport, is the domain of the man-bun left.

Well, maybe 15 years ago. But Auckland has shifted recently. In the past five years, a strange bonding-through-transportation-trauma has taken place. It brought both the True Blue Businessman and the Mung Bean Hipster together in a way that previously only Tom Cruise movies could. I know, because I’m part of this daily crossing of the divides. Every day I, representing Team Alternative Milks, take a bus with True-Blue-Through-And-Through Stew. And we chat the whole time about how much better this is than driving. It’s not that we’ve suddenly found a shared love of the climate. It’s just neither of us can do 3 hours of daily deadlock. And so frustration has given birth to a new, purely practical Auckland voter, who wants public transport because they just can’t spend another minute in a car.

And yet, this is all that National is pitching us? Proving again that Luxon just does not understand how to harness Auckland rage. And now, neither can Labour.

They don’t get us, or inspire us, but they suggest the kind of feet dragging climate policies that make all of us, regardless of our politics, wake up at 3am with the worry that soon our planet will be a melted, twisted blob that closely resembles a basketball on a bonfire. Yippee.