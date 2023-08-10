Check on your friends, whānau and colleagues

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Chris Hipkins said his outgoing justice minister's portfolios would be shared between existing ministers. (First published July 24, 2023)

OPINION: We’ve lost the talented Kiri Allan from politics due to mental health issues. Before her we lost the talent of National’s Todd Muller. What is it about our politics which makes it so toxic for some and what can be done to attract more good people to stand?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

The events that led to the resignation of Kiri Allan were very sad and frankly quite distressing. It has become obvious that Kiri was dealing with some significant personal issues in the lead-up to those events, and it is regrettable for those involved that she rushed back to work when clearly, she was not ready.

Parliament and politics are a robust environment, and it is unlike almost any other workplace. There are multiple moving parts, alongside public scrutiny that very few experience in their lives.

When you become an elected member and pursue higher levels of office such as Minister of the Crown or even the Prime Minister, you sign up knowing that you will be subject to eagle-eyed inspection from the public and the press. Being a member of Parliament is an enormous privilege and one that should not be taken for granted. Hubris leads to missteps as we have seen with several ministers in recent times.

Many politicians begrudge the way our system works and the public scrutiny that goes with it. But it is important to those we represent that our decisions and our record are open for the public to see. After all, we are here to serve.

This recent incident underlines the crucial need to prioritise our mental health and recognize when it's essential to take a step back and pause. Sadly, New Zealand's record in managing mental health, especially in rural areas, is concerning. The outdated "she'll be right" mentality is no longer appropriate. We all should make time for ourselves to manage our mental wellbeing.

An independent report in May 2023 by the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission highlighted how little has been achieved by this Government on mental health. Mental health funding of $1.9 billion was announced two years ago, yet there is little or nothing to show for it. This needs to be addressed and our most vulnerable who need support should be able to get it.

Just like every other person, politicians are prone to making mistakes. Kiri Allan made a grave error, and she has since faced the consequences publicly. This serves as an important reminder that mistakes carry repercussions, impacting not only ourselves but also our friends, family, and those who depend on us.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

Kiri Allan and Todd Muller have both earned my respect for their work in Parliament, the Bay of Plenty and on the East Coast. Something Kiri and Todd certainly have in common is their fierce intelligence and dedication.

Many people struggle with mental health at some point in their lives, and mental health should not disqualify anyone from any job or workplace. Instead, we have a collective responsibility to ensure people are looked after and supported. This situation is not unique to politics, and many of us have friends who have been through something similar. If somebody needs time off, or decides a job is no longer for them, we must be understanding.

Politics is an area where we need to attract people from all walks of life and experiences. If the message in these instances is that someone who reveals that they’re struggling with mental health should be immediately sacked, or publicly vilified, this will only make the problem worse rather than better. Parliament as a workplace has taken big steps forward in recent years to improve its working environment and understanding, but there is still a way to go, as there is in any workplace.

The Debbie Francis Review in 2019 provided an opportunity for Parliament to take a serious look at itself and its culture. As a new MP, I have already seen improvements since 2020, and colleagues I have spoken to and who have been here longer have seen significant improvement in recent decades.

Together, we have made great strides in our commitments to improve workplace culture. It is a journey that we will continue to move forward with. We expect that the guidance and the opportunities represented in the latest Francis report will also steer us to deliver even greater progress.

But I think the most important reminder to come out of all of this is to check on your friends, whānau and colleagues. Ask them, really ask them, how they are feeling and show them you are there. You never know when someone will be struggling with issues below the surface, and it’s so important to talk about it. We can help one another by listening and talking in a non-judgemental way – empathy has huge power to ease mental pain.