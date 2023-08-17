Contrary to popular belief, MPs can work together for the greater good

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

OPINION: The national security long-term insights briefing warned we are at increased risk of being harmed by spying, cyberattack, transnational crime and terrorism while a survey of Kiwis added natural disaster, misinformation and epidemics as concerns.

These are big issues which that require a joint, concerted effort by MPs, not the normal petty politicking. Are MPs actually able to work together across parties when it comes to the greater good?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

The world today is contending with a range of complex and disruptive security challenges. As the domestic and international security environment changes, our Government believes we need to be clear-eyed on all risks and ensure we are investing in our capabilities so they remain fit for purpose to support New Zealanders, their children, and their grandchildren into the future.

It is important across all parties that we work together on issues of national security. The stability, certainty and largely bipartisan approach to our foreign policy continues to be our greatest asset in an ever-changing global environment. Across Parliament, we have a history of working together on national issues where it counts. Most recently, all of Parliament has been clear in its strong condemnation of Russia and New Zealand’s support for Ukraine in its efforts to defend its sovereignty.

Parliament also has the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), which provides a platform for working together on issues of national importance. This committee consists of the Prime Minister, the leader of the Opposition, three further MPs nominated by the Prime Minister, and two further MPs nominated by the Leader of the Opposition – membership is decided at the beginning of each Parliament. The committee meet meets to discuss issues of national security and scrutinise the activities undertaken by our security agencies.

The ISC committee ensures that the leader of the Opposition is regularly briefed and is appropriately informed of risks, critical to ensuring a collective direction in the area of national security. It also provides the Opposition with a chance to question our security and intelligence agencies and means Government and Opposition can work from shared information and insights, regardless of who is in power.

Last week, as part of the Government’s response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain, we released New Zealand’s first National Security Strategy. This strategy, Secure Together – Tō Tātou Korowai Manaaki, is the government’s direction to the wider national security community on how to better navigate the changing global environment. Our updated National Security and Intelligence Priorities align with this new Sstrategy.

As we scan the international horizon, we need to keep our eyes wide open to any emerging issues and threats to New Zealand and our interests. Our independent foreign policy will not change and coupled with targeted investments and strengthened ties with partners and allies, we are in a strong position as we face the future.

Contrary to popular belief, Members of Parliament can work together for the greater good of New Zealanders.

We face some serious challenges in our country right now and we need political parties to respond to those issues and together formulate policies that address them.

At the heart of a democracy is the contest of ideas that needs a free and frank debate on the issues of the day. Our forebears fought and died to protect our right to free speech; without it there cannot be a contest of ideas, and democracy is replaced with authoritarianism.

Debates can and should be robust but respectful; then we can make our own judgements on the merits of the arguments, and democracy thrives.

There would be few people in New Zealand today who would say that our health and education sectors are thriving. Quite frankly, the health system is buckling under the pressure of staff shortages, with priority on waiting lists now determined by ethnicity, which in my view is a shameful turn of events. State services should always be allocated on need.

While all political parties want better outcomes, we differ on how we want to get there.

That being said, however, our approach should never be rooted in mere opposition.

There are instafnces where we witness bipartisan support for specific pieces of legislation. A recent example of this is a Members’ Bill that I introduced, which passed its first reading. The bill amends licensing regulations for cellar door wineries, enabling those who wish to charge for tastings to do so without the requirement of an on-premises alcohol license.

This is a matter of practicality, ensuring that the wine industry – a significant contributor to our tourism sector, generating over more than $2.4 billion for New Zealand’s exports – continues to thrive without needless red tape. Members from across the political divide came together with a remarkable 105 in favour. The result shows the potential for laws to be enacted across party lines when politicians find common ground.

Debating ideas is the foundation of democracy. The public, politicians and political parties will continue to discuss and promote policies: some will fail, and others will thrive. That is how we will move this country forward.