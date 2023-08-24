Schools don’t need Christopher Luxon’s permission to ban phones.

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has hit out at National's plan to ban cellphones in high schools, saying they can make their own choice.

OPINION: When it comes to education most parents would have thought teacher pay, class sizes, wagging, the curriculum and getting more resources into schools were the main problems.

So why has over-ruling local school board control to make a compulsory nationwide ban on cell phones at school become the big issue?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Literacy and numeracy achievement by our children in New Zealand is dire, and has become a social failure. There is no doubt that lockdowns and the pandemic have been a hindrance to children’s education however the lack of action to address our low achievement levels has exacerbated the situation.

New Zealand children were once in the top 10 in the world for reading, maths and science – we well and truly punched above our weight, and that allowed generations to compete overseas with the best. But now, our achievement levels have astronomically dropped, so much so that many of our children are now leaving school without the most basic reading, writing and numeracy skills.

The most recent National Monitoring Study of Student Achievement shows that just 42% of Kiwi students in Year 8 are tracking to the curriculum level. The study also revealed that young people who are behind in maths go on to earn significantly less than their peers. Regrettably, the achievement of students in low decile schools is a shameful two and a half years behind their peers in high decile schools.

New Zealanders are directly experiencing the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, the rise in crime and our poor delivery of health services. While low school attendance and underwhelming curriculum achievement are clear to see, the full impact is yet to come.

We must get our kids back in school and this starts at home.

National’s plan is to teach the basics brilliantly, by requiring that primary and intermediate students spend an hour on average on reading, writing and maths each day. We will set minimum requirements for what schools must teach every year in reading, writing, maths and science.

We will implement regular standardized assessments and clear reporting to parents. And deliver better training and more tools to support teaching the basics.

Our children deserve the best foundations we can possibly offer them – parents have a part to play in this but so does the Government. A well-structured education, with high standards, is essential so that regardless of background all our children have the tools to succeed in life. Our nation’s future depends on it

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

The rules for how schools operate are up to individual schools and their Boards of Trustees, mostly made up of parents, rather than the Government. Schools can already ban cell phones at school if they believe that’s appropriate and I understand many already do.

Schools don’t need Christopher Luxon’s permission to ban phones.

Introducing a Government-ordered ban is unnecessary, and shows a lack of understanding of how New Zealand schools operate. A blanket ban would undermine schools who are best placed to make this decision, which needs to be made on a case-by-case basis, taking into account learners who may need phones for accessibility reasons.

While Labour will continue to leave the issue of cellphones up to individual schools, we are committed to breaking down ingrained barriers to education. That’s why we launched our Lunches in Schools programme in 2019, which is providing free and healthy school lunches to thousands of children across the country so they can focus on what’s important - learning. As of August 2023, lunches are being provided to over 230,000 learners in 995 schools and kura.

We’ve also shown that we value teachers, and in very tight fiscal conditions we’ve prioritised improvements to their pay and conditions. Teachers at the top of their pay scale will have had an increase of $27,000 or 36% by the end of next year under this Government, compared to a 10% increase under the nine years of the last National Government.

Our Government has also taken action to make it cheaper for families to send their kids to school, so every child can get the education they deserve. In addition to introducing free, healthy lunches in schools across the country, and free period products, we’ve funded the removal of school donations as well as NCEA fees, to help families make ends meet.

State schools have made thousands of site, infrastructure, and classroom improvements, as well as upgrades to school sports facilities and playgrounds over the past three and a half years. These are improvements that schools hadn’t been able to do or complete because of other cost pressures, but provide significant benefits to students, teachers and wider communities.

We will continue to make sure kids look forward to coming to school and spending time in class, as well as ensuring parents that their children are safe, healthy, and working to unlock their full potential.