Please, you still have to vote

OPINION: Kiwis aren’t very good at expressing fury. We’re better at damp displeasure and mildly disgruntled whole-office emails. But if you go into the suburbs and listen closely, you can hear an ominous hiss of fury rising up like a gas leak.

It’s coming from the mild left. I’m not talking about the hardcore Left; those who will vote Labour until they shrivel up like the raisins in their scroggin. No, I’m talking mild left. My left.

The vague left, the swing left, the centre-yeah-that-seems-cool left who were dazzled by Labour’s fresh vision for NZ in 2017 and 2020. We were the engine that drove the current government to power. And who, in the years since, have been left out in the back garden to deflate like punctured pool toys. We’re the furious ones.

Now, I’ve written before about the disenchantment the faded red-centre voter currently feels. And I knew that none of these people were going to vote Labour back in again. But I assumed that this would curdle into a reluctant Green vote by the time the election rolled around. At the very least, we’d still vote, right? Right?!

Wrong. I’ve lost count of the people I’ve spoken to this week (smart, articulate and historically politically engaged people) who aren’t planning on voting in October.

What’s the point, they shrug, there’s no one to vote for.

Now part of me, the part that inevitably talks in my Mum’s voice, is incensed by such casual apathy. The other part of me, the part that lived in Auckland through lockdown, totally gets it.

We’re not voting for Chris Hipkins, simply because his Government will forever be our disappointing ex. The one who promised us everything, delivered nothing, and feels like they’ve just been ignoring our broken relationship for the last few years.

But there’s also no way you’d jump ship to vote blue. You may have briefly considered it in a flash of vengeful spite, in the way you vaguely fantasise about dating your ex’s office nemesis. But you’re not actually going to. So yes, I get it. It doesn’t feel like there’s anyone to vote for. We’d rather spend October staring furiously out of the window, occasionally grinding out a cigarette on democracy’s carpet.

And it’s very easy to justify because everyone, not just the left, is extraordinarily cynical with New Zealand politics right now. Partly from the ruined idealism of the previous two elections, but also the sense that National and Labour exist in an ideological vacuum. Whatever happens on October 14, it feels like there’s just gonna be another 3 years of muddling, myopic, middle management politics where we have our head up our ass and our ecosystem on fire.

But there’s also a deeper, darker truth here, isn’t there? By not voting, we’re trying to punish Labour for breaking our hearts over all these years.

Because we could technically vote for the minor parties. But we don’t want to, because that feels like a roundabout way of voting Red. And we’re still furious with Labour, so we really don’t want to support them in any way at all. Besides, who wants to support their ex’s new partner?

So I get it. I do. But this is a bad, bad idea.

Not just because, let's be honest girls, Kate Sheppard would be turning in her grave. But also because democracy needs you right now. New Zealand itself is already a target for anti-democratic digital forces, those who keenly want to topple the world’s cutest little liberal society as part of their anti-democratic digital agenda. And you can already see our own homegrown anti-truth, anti-fact, anti-sanity forces are trying to win seats in parliament so they can spout their Youtube-radicalism in the Beehive.

Democracy, and even the intellectual landscape of tolerant intellectual factual discussion, is under siege. So now is not the time for smart, sane people to lose faith in it. So please, please vote. Vote Green, vote, Te Pāti Māori, God, vote National if you have to. Just vote.

Now is not the time to cut off democracy’s nose to spite Labour’s face.