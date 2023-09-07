People from different backgrounds bring unique perspectives, experience and ideas

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

OPINION: A retiring National MP has said there is a “contest between diversity and experience” in selection of MPs that political parties are putting up for this year’s election and experience is losing out.

Are National and Labour veering too far towards diversity at the expense of competence, or is greater diversity exactly what we need to represent multi-cultural New Zealand and bring new ideas to the table?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Prior to a general election, party list rankings are designed to reflect a mixture of diversity and experience to represent the New Zealand public, and ultimately that is what has been reached by Christopher Luxon and the National Party.

Every candidate running for an electorate seat can become an MP, regardless of where one sits on the list. There is an obligation for all candidates to campaign for the party vote as that is how we can change the government. Winning an electorate seat is all well and good, but it is the party vote that really counts.

Having diversity within your list, or even within your caucus, is more than just the colour of your skin, gender, or sexuality. Though those are incredibly important, they do not always speak to the competence of one’s ability. In New Zealand we need a mixture of rural and urban, immigrants and non-immigrants, farmers and business folk, the list goes on.

We often put diversity into the category of being the things we can see, but often diversity comes in the aspects we do not, and that is where the ability to represent the people is strengthened.

When individuals with different life experiences and viewpoints come together, they bring a variety of perspectives to the table. That diversity of thought can result in more well-rounded policies that consider a broader range of interests and concerns. National has long been the home of a broad church of views, and that is reflected in our list rankings.

Ultimately, our country is heading in the wrong direction. The squeezed middle is doing it tough; our economy is in recession; educational achievement is falling, and our health service is buckling with long ED and medical procedure wait times. Fortunately, in a matter of weeks, the country has the chance to change its direction.

The National party list is strong, we have a united team and are ready to take this campaign head-on to get our country back on track. Not only do we have an experienced group, led by Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis, but we also have a breadth of new talent, all with different backgrounds, to lead this country in a new direction.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

Diversity is one of our great strengths as a nation. Our ethnic communities make up close to 20% of our population, and continue to grow in size, diversity and geographical spread.

These communities make a significant contribution across various sectors to our economy and to the richness of our social fabric.

People from different backgrounds bring unique perspectives, experience and fresh ideas, and these are just as valuable as experience. It’s important to remember that the two are not necessarily mutually exclusive either.

Merit or experience versus diversity is a false and tired dichotomy. New Zealand is one of the most diverse countries in the world. We need to celebrate that and maximise diversity to our collective advantage by becoming more inclusive.

Labour is proud that our Parliament is finally gender balanced. We also have a record number of rainbow, Māori and ethnically diverse MPs. Labour believes it is important that our House of Representatives is truly reflective of the diversity of New Zealand so that decisions we make are equitable and benefit all New Zealanders.

The establishment of the Ministry for Ethnic Communities was an important milestone in Aotearoa New Zealand’s journey towards realising this vision. The ministry’s inaugural strategy sets out the initial pathway towards creating a more cohesive Aotearoa where everyone feels safe, valued, heard, and can participate fully.

It sets out how the ministry will work with others, including other Government agencies to enable better outcomes for our ethnic communities.

Many groups within our ethnic communities face specific barriers that lead to poorer social and economic outcomes. Many struggle to find suitable employment that pays a decent wage. Others face challenges accessing Government services and far too many experience prejudice and discrimination, including racism.

There is more work to do. Some of our communities have significant untapped potential, whether it is valuable skills sets, entrepreneurialism, global experiences and international connections which can uplift New Zealand, diversify our economy and enrichen our culture.

We don’t believe increased diversity is a disadvantage, nor that diversity and experience should be pitted against each other.

Diversity is the key to bolder, more innovative thinking. If we can deepen diversity, if we can leverage difference and harness it effectively, it will generate a real advantage, in the form of fresh ideas that benefit all of us, now and into the future.