Election 2023: Everyone’s swinging and spinning. The campaign is getting feral

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins accuses National and Act of "clickbait politics" and says their policies make for good headlines, but have little substance.

OPINION: Everyone was happy-go-lucky, handing out doughnuts and dressing as pirates as week two of the campaign kicked off. But it is no more Mr Nice Guy.

By Friday, there were no niceties. It was straight to the jugular. The campaign is becoming more feral with less than a month to go.

While parties are dropping policies like breadcrumbs on the campaign trail, the reality is that nobody is running a wholesome forward-looking, solutions focused campaign. They are frothing to attack, attack, attack.

Friday started with another attack from National Party public service spokesperson Simeon Brown, against the Ministry for Pacific Peoples. It had spent $50,000 organising hui with the Pasifika community in May to discuss the Government’s Budget. He said it was a frivolous waste of money, effectively promoting Labour’s MPs.

The $50,000 cost was revealed to National in mid-August, but the party didn’t talk about it until it issued a late night media release under embargo on Thursday night.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon dressed as a pirate on Sunday.

Leader Christopher Luxon said he wasn’t sure why the information was held until this stage of the campaign. Asked if the party was dredging up distractions, he replied: “Oh no, not at all.”

“It's just, this is what, it's what, it's just a story, you know, that came out today.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins didn’t miss a beat to return fire.

“It is another example that we would see, under a National, ACT, New Zealand First Government, our Pacific communities used as a punching bag by those parties,” Hipkins said.

He denied National’s accusation that this was taxpayer money being used to fund Labour’s meetings across the country.

“I don't think that our Pacific communities should be excluded from being able to hear about the Budget and speak to ministers and MPs about it, because they can't afford to pay several hundred dollars to go to an event,” he said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Labour leader Chris Hipkins came out swinging against political opponents on Friday.

But Hipkins hadn’t run out of ammunition. He fired another sledge to National and ACT, calling their recent promises “clickbait politics”.

“It's basically designed to get people to click on the headline, but the reality is if you read the whole of the article, you'll find this very little substance,” Hipkins said of ACT’s welfare policy, released in Christchurch on Thursday.

He said the same of National’s technology policy, released in Auckland the same afternoon.

Luxon promised to introduce new visas for wealthy tech workers, including a “digital nomad visa”.

Seymour said welfare payments should be taken off people who can't work due to drug addiction or mental illness and aren't seeking support. He said anyone offered help should be forced to take it up, to keep their supported living payments.

The Greens fired up at that proposal.

Iain McGregor/The Press/Stuff ACT Party leader David Seymour released the party’s welfare policy in Christchurch, near a homeless man.

“A National and ACT vision so bleak, so selfish, so petty, it’s hard to believe,” Ricardo Menéndez March said.

Meanwhile, back in Auckland, reporters had a few questions about National’s big policy announcements - specifically around how its new immigration policies would impact its foreign buyers tax.

But as Luxon faced tough questions, he instead diverted the line of questioning to some tech workers who had gathered to watch the media stand up.

Journalists did refocus the stand up after that unusual intermission.

While Luxon looked to avoid the full force of a spotlight on Friday, Hipkins was happy to talk smack.

After Luxon, on Wednesday said he had never been a debater - so was expecting a tough match up against Hipkins in next week’s first leaders debate - Labour MPs posted screenshots of Luxon’s year book showing he was a champion debater.

Hipkins said on Friday: “Look, he's desperately trying to spin around expectations... I know that he's been getting a lot of coaching and has been spending a lot of time preparing for them. So I expect that he'll come out swinging.”

Hipkins himself then tried to spin his expectations, saying he hadn’t done much preparation for the debates and hadn’t had much debating experience - other than in politics.

Everyone’s swinging and spinning.

Next week it’s going to really fire up, when Luxon and Hipkins go head-to-head for the first time.