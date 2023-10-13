Sir Ian Taylor: Weighing up who will take Aotearoa forward

Sir Ian Taylor is the founder and managing director of Animation Research.

OPINION: This year I will cast my vote in my 18th election. Half of those were under first past the post and half under MMP. For complete transparency, in 15 of those I have voted Labour. Under MMP I have given my party vote to National twice and the Māori Party once.

I am also one of 97 people who signed an open letter saying we were prepared to pay more tax. My one rider to that was we needed to see far more accountability for the way it was being spent and that we should learn to celebrate those who created wealth, that created jobs, that created the tax we need to run a country.

Last Tuesday night I was invited to join the panel discussion during The Press’s Christchurch Power Brokers debate.

Given the growing divisiveness that this election campaign has engendered around the Treaty, co-governance and whether or not Māori can even claim to be the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, I took some pleasure in noting that all four leaders in the debate, along with the two of us who made up the panel, had whakapapa Māori.

Iain McGregor/The Press/Stuff Greens co-leader Marama Davidson in full flight during The Press leaders’ debate, while Winston Peters looks on. Sir Ian Taylor was surprised by the approach taken by both, in quite different ways.

When did that ever happen before in a political debate that could decide the make up of the next government of Aotearoa New Zealand? All of us were Māori. The thing that resonated for me was how normal it felt. No tokenism, no political correctness, just the way it was. And then the debate started.

There is a Pasifika concept called talanoa. It states that when people come together to debate, discuss, share views, they will always do so on the basis that everyone, no matter their view, will talk and listen with respect.

Sadly, the concept of talanoa has been missing from the political discourse that has masqueraded under the guise of debate on this campaign. As Tova O’Brien noted “History will not judge this campaign kindly”. I agree.

Of the 18 campaigns that I have been through, this has been by far and away the worst. The posters I witnessed last week strewn across Wellington that portrayed Christopher Luxon as some sort of demonic madman were an extension of the labelling of our last PM as “Jacinda the Hun”. Neither is acceptable and should be treated with the absolute disdain they deserve. And so to Tuesday night.

I am not a political commentator, so I spent the week prior to the debate reading the substance of the arguments put forward by the various parties that the four leaders represented. Two stood out for me: the Greens and New Zealand First. For quite different reasons.

The Greens are a party I should find myself aligned with because I believe we have a responsibility to our mokopuna, our grandchildren, to ensure that we are building a world where their future is protected from the ever-increasing impacts of a changing climate and a growing demand on our precious resources.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson speaks to the media following The Press Leaders’ Debate. Some of her responses to questions staggered Ian Taylor.

But on reading their manifesto I thought it must have been written by Te Pāti Māori. The Greens have gone beyond ensuring policies that are focused on climate change and sustainability. Policies that encompass a view of the world – for all humanity. A reason to tick their box.

During the debate, though, Marama Davidson failed to deliver any concrete strategy for climate change solutions. Reading their manifesto I was struck by the plethora of “targets” and ideological proclamations.

Claims that emissions have reduced significantly over the past few years because of the Greens’ partnership with Labour conveniently, in the words of Grant Robertson, “ignore the fact that for past three years we were in a pandemic”. One where a huge percentage of emission generators were grounded or shut.

For the Greens to get my tick, I needed to see innovative solutions that dealt with the multiple challenges around reducing our emissions, feeding the planet, and transitioning to this new economy without destroying the resources and the people who can take us there.

I wanted to hear policies that focused on providing innovative solutions, driven by technology, that would not only accelerate the reduction of our emissions, but would also show the world that New Zealand is a world leader in this space.

I was staggered to hear the co-leader of the Greens declare that technology was not the answer to dealing with climate change. Science and technology is our best chance, not only of dealing with climate change, but of also taking up the opportunities that exist to increase our economy to match those of countries like Ireland, Finland, Denmark, all of whom were once agricultural economies, that have focused on growing wealth, and taxing measurable capital gains and inheritance, rather than the blanket wealth tax proposed by the Greens.

In the debate Marama Davidson placed her focus on taxing the “rich”. The “wealthy elite” who stashed money in their back pockets at the expense of the less fortunate.

The wealth tax should be described for what it is. A re-distribution tax. And the problem with a re-distribution tax is there will come a time when the number of people this tax is being redistributed to will exceed the ability of the wealthy/the taxpayer to fund it.

Instead, we need to create wealth, just as countries like Ireland and Denmark have done. We need to lift our GDP to match theirs by creating an environment where our companies are incentivised to create those high value jobs and exports that allow our government to invest in the the key sectors that are our joint responsibility as citizens of Aotearoa New Zealand: education, health, infrastructure and social well-being.

Lifting corporate taxes to 33%, which the Greens advocate, as a way “to tax the elite corporates” ignores the fact that over 90% of companies in New Zealand that will be hit by this increase are SMEs.

Iain McGregor/The Press/Stuff “Matua Winston” has impressed Ian Taylor at one level, but left him with some big questions.

We have the highest number of SMEs in the OECD. Our policies need to recognise that. This is where our jobs come from. Instead of re-distributing wealth we need to create it.

Which brings me to NZ First and Winston. Not someone I have ever ticked the box for … but imagine my surprise when looking through the speeches he has been giving around the country to find this:

“If you look around the world at small highly prosperous nations, they all have the one feature that New Zealand once excelled at. They are all export power houses, with small populations that have transformed their economies to become wealth creators, maximising added value before exporting, maximising IT to help create wealth, ensuring their young are educated to the max and creating high value jobs. To fix our economy we have to first fix our education system, workers income, and business profits. They go hand in hand.”

I am not sure I could have written a more succinct vision for the country. It’s certainly one I could tick the box for - if I knew he meant it.

So, here is my question to Matua Winston.

Matua, in 1990 New Zealand and Ireland had similar GDPs and both had agricultural economies.

Stuff The comparative change in Ireland's GDP (the green line) and New Zealand's, since 1990.

In the period from 1990 to 2023, as Ireland took its GDP to more than double that of ours, you were twice deputy prime minister and once even held the chains of power at Treasury as New Zealand’s treasurer. You could have even been described as one of the elite. Someone with the power to make a difference.

So Matua, if I were to give you that tick tomorrow, could I depend on you to work with your potential coalition partners to focus on this vision that was buried in the middle of your speech, and put aside the minutiae that divide rather than unite us?

If I could be confident of that – I could add New Zealand First to the list of Labour, National and the Māori Party who have earned my vote in the past – because they were doing what I thought was right, for the country.