It’s up to us all to protect democracy

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

Breakfast There’s a good reason why the country won’t know the shape of the next government for a little while yet.

OPINION: We’ve just held the election, a major part of our democracy. Some have lost, some have won. Some are overjoyed, some despairing.

But we accept the election as honest and fair - unlike some countries.

Do you think we will ever see mobs attacking the Beehive over a disputed result, or is our country’s democracy more stable and robust?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

No matter who you voted for at the election, you can be grateful that New Zealand has had accessible and fair elections for more than a century.

New Zealand has world-class measures in place to ensure that people's voices are heard. Early voting opens two weeks before election day, with thousands of booths around the country. The process is made simple and encourages people to vote and contribute their voice to our democracy. It also allows more flexibility to fit voting in someone’s schedule, especially if they are a worker on shift work, a stay-at-home parent, or someone juggling two jobs to keep up with the cost of living.

New Zealanders have always accepted the outcome of elections, even when the Party with the most seats isn’t able to form a government as happened in the 2017 election.

We are a country of one person, one vote, with all of us being equal under the law. Each vote counts and we have seen this time and time again.

Any anarchy or chaos in our country won’t be a disputed result of this election, or a mob attack on the Beehive from those who refuse to accept it. However, there is a risk that it could happen should the new Government fail to deliver on its promises and help ease the cost-of-living crisis that is causing pain and suffering to hundreds of thousands across the country.

Fortunately, our democracy is strong. We have frequent elections that are administered independently by the Electoral Commission with clear rules and regulations.

There are always winners and losers in elections and that is determined by the public via the ballot box. We accept the result and get on with our lives, safe in the knowledge that there will be another election in three years.

On Saturday, Kiwis stood up and said enough of the division and lack of delivery, what an incredible result.

We have a democracy we can all be proud of. Our goal for the next Parliament and beyond is to unite New Zealanders and ensure we grow and develop as a nation.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

The election result is tough, but the people have spoken. We must all respect that, because the peaceful transition of power is something that is deeply important to all New Zealanders. I congratulate everyone who has been elected.

I am proud of everything Labour has done over the last six years. We put people at the heart of our decisions. We made choices which created an economy that kept people in work and wages growing for everyone, not only those at the top.

Labour's values and what we stand for matter now more than ever. Parliament will always be a place where differences can be expressed and where that will be welcomed, but that should always be done with dignity and respect for the place upon which we stand.

New Zealand is lucky to have a democracy that has been internationally recognised as one of the best. We will be there on day one, ready to represent working people and hold the government to account.

Last year, New Zealand shared the title of the least corrupt country in the world by Transparency International's annual Corruption Perceptions Index. We were ranked the world's second most democratic country in 2021 according to the annual Democracy Index. I’m proud of that.

We must work constantly to improve this.

Last year, we strengthened the foundations of New Zealand’s electoral system with the passing of new legislation. The Electoral Amendment Bill increased transparency around political donations, loans, and the financial statements of registered political parties.

It requires disclosure of: donor identities for any party donations over $5,000; the number and total value of party donations under $1,500, where the party knows the donor’s identity; the proportion of total party donations that are in-kind (non-monetary) donations (such as fundraising dinners and auctions); and loans to candidates from unregistered lenders.

But there is more work to do. There have been acts and threats of violence during this election campaign which we haven’t seen before. That’s unacceptable.

Everyone has the right to be a part of our democratic process without being threatened and intimidated. This is fundamental to a stable and robust democracy, and it’s on all of us to protect it.