The bang and the whimper of the 2023 election coverage

Everyone is looking a little brighter since the close of campaign season – fresh haircuts, new ties, the bright sheen of relief washing through their system.

For political pundits, the special votes have been their Roman Empire. The election itself might have been something of a narrative wreck, but 1 News YourVote special – with its tone of cautious jubilation, and the revived presence of our politicians and pundits – was anything but.

The special, hosted by Jack Tame and Jessica Mutch McKay gave us the result of half a million special votes, showing us the all-important seats in the house.

It’s the outcome we all knew was coming – in an election season that has felt like it was directed by Peter Jackson, with more false endings than Lord of the Rings, (and even more to come after certain electorates face recounts).

For Labour, the results must have felt both inevitable yet depressing after months of campaigning.

The special runs on from 1News coverage of Coronation Street - it’s a big afternoon for all fans of the ossified traditions of soap opera.

But in the world’s most predictable political plot twist, Winston Peters is back.

Brent Catchpole, the former NZ First party president, joined Tame to discuss how the party would negotiate their place in parliament. The man is grinning from ear to ear, and promises that Peters will be “taking to every other party, understanding what each other’s needs are.”

In fact, Catchpole is so diplomatic about Peters’ upcoming negotiating tactics that he makes it sound as though Peters has suddenly become well versed in the philosophies of Esther Perel.

“Has the price of the party’s support increased?” asks Tame.

TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

“I don’t think they’ll be unreasonable,” Catchpole insists, catching the corners of a smile from Tame’s mouth at this understatement.

It’s all worryingly reminiscent of the previous election season – in fact, the most surprising aspect of the Winston Peters conversation in this special is Mutch McKay’s pronunciation of “this is not Peters’ first ro-day-o” instead of “rodeo”.

The special’s focus was largely on the exceptional results for Te Pāti Māori, who were utterly ecstatic when we cut to them, hushing one another to answer Tame’s questions.

“It’s looking like a very chipper day for Te Pāti Māori,” Tame explains.

When we cut back to Mutch McKay, she is scrolling on her phone.

Mutch McKey during the TVNZ Final Leaders' Debate

“She’s not being rude,” Tame insists, “she’s just getting messages from all her political contacts.”

We cut to the graph explaining the overhanging parliament for the fifth time – the only upside of this never-ending cycle is that the general public is perhaps better versed than ever on the chicanery of parliament.

University of Otago Public Law professor Andrew Geddis is there to discuss the likelihood of recounts owing to the “incredibly narrow margins” in certain electorates.

Geddis says that “each candidate will be looking” at recounts – when we cut back to Mutch McKay in the studio, you can practically see her summer holiday flashing before her eyes.

Geddis is always a plainly spoken pundit, his legal analysis and play by play especially helpful for the endless wheeling and dealing that this election has spurred.

Winston Peters is coming through once more to decide the government.

“After the recount, is that it? Is that the final number?” Tame asks, similarly starting to question whether he’ll ever have a Christmas season at all.

“Sorry, Jess, I’m going to have to interrupt you because David Seymour is speaking,” Tame says.

“Nearly as bad as the electoral commission,” Seymour quips, as reporters take their time filing into the room to get ready to hear him speak.

We still haven’t heard from Winston Peters during this special – and Seymour hasn’t heard from him either.

“No I haven’t”, he confirms, despite reaching out.

It’s fairly comprehensive coverage for a peripatetic parliament – but there’s a notable absence of one major player in this year's election: not pictured?

The exhausted electoral commission, who must be bracing themselves for the recounts, and what’s to come next.