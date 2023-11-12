Gareth Hughes' biography on Jeanette Fitzsimons is poignant and powerful

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: I’ve been reading Gareth Hughes’ biography on Jeanette Fitzsimons. I like books and buy far more than I ever read. A Gentle Radical was on my reading list and, enroute back from Christchurch, I finally sat back to dive in.

Hughes tells more than the life of his friend. He uses her as a thread to take readers through the backstory of the environmental movement, the Values Party, Alliance and the eventual emergence of the Green Party we know today.

The telling is sympathetic. He admires his subject and wants to elevate her in our eyes to the plinth that she has in his.

He succeeds; although not perhaps in the way he intends. Fitzsimons emerges as a wry, sincere and courageous mother, activist and politician.

What, the reader begins to think, was it about Fitzsimons that motivated Hughes to devote such enormous effort? She must have been an exceptional individual to inspire such a commitment.

Fitzsimons was initially shy. An introvert. She took six months before consenting to a proposal of marriage. She wasn’t a woman to be rushed, nor pressured.

The married couple travelled overseas for six years, started a family, toured the communist east and at one point Fitzsimons played the violin in Kinshasa. You will need to read the book to understand why.

They returned to New Zealand in 1974 with new ideas and stronger ideals.

In 1978, in a forgotten but fascinating part of our history, we had a Royal Commission on nuclear energy. It went well, if you like nukes.

The commission recommended that the country consider adopting nuclear energy in the new century, but for the present time; “In general the advanced commissioning of one nuclear station could have many advantages, especially for training of operating and maintenance.”

Fitzsimons devoted her energies to disrupting this project, raising over 300,000 signatures. Soon thereafter, then-prime minister Robert Muldoon quietly backed away from anything nuclear.

Ross Setford/Stuff Green Party co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons was an MP for 14 years, and the first Green politician in the world to win an electorate seat. She died in March 2020, aged 75.

She devoted several years to the Values Party, predecessor to the Greens, before moving out of politics towards academia and activism. She was drawn back in the 1990s as the party, re-branded as the Greens, went into the Alliance and Fitzsimons was elected as a MP in 1996.

Fitzsimons spent 14 years in parliament, three of them as the MP for Coromandel. She shepherded the Greens in and out of the Alliance and into formal and informal arrangements with Helen Clark and John Key; and yet she remained true to herself throughout.

Hughes read all of her speeches in parliament and finds the closest she came to a personal insult was to imply that Winston Peters didn’t always read the legislation before the house. To the media she stated; “Nothing in politics requires you to be rude, abrasive or contemptuous. To me, resorting to that type of behaviour is the mark of failure.”

Parliament TV Jeanette Fitzsimons' 2010 valedictory speech.

It is a style of politics that is admirable. She understood the power of ideas and could be tough when needed. Her co-leader Rod Donald nicked named her Steel Magnolia, and she would compromise only when tangible achievements could be secured.

Fitzsimons and her party gambled big, and lost, on stopping genetically engineered crops but they demonstrated a willingness to risk it all for a principle. The book deals with the tragic and unexpected death of her close friend Donald, in what must have been the nadir of her time in parliament.

There were successes, some achieved working with Key, but looking at the legislative and policy scorecard her years in parliament resulted in limited tangible achievements. But, as Hughes makes clear at the end, that is not the right lens to look at her career.

She was one of the most significant political figures of her lifetime.

Hughes reflects at the end of his book, “Jeanette Fitzsimons’ legacy can be seen in the policy changes she achieved, a Green Party with 50 years on the clock, and, most of all, the way we think about things today….she planted seeds that are now blooming.”

This is no understatement. She elevated environmental issues above politics and into something all parties actively want to embrace. Their policy prescriptions differ, but this change didn’t happen in a vacuum; it happened because a movement that Fitzsimons was a leader forced the topic onto the agenda.

It is difficult to finish this book without reflecting on the current state of her party. The book carries a foreword by Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick, whose style of politics is very different. In the years since Fitzsimons left office the party has embraced a wider range of causes, diluting its attention away from a narrow environmental focus.

In time, books will be written on Swarbrick and the other leaders of the Green Party, and it will be up to those authors to make their assessment as to the impact and legacy of their politics.

I believe in ideas and in their power as did Fitzsimons. Our beliefs, readers will be aware, are very different, but that is of no moment. Hughes' book, published last year, is a powerful restating of her values, and of her way of doing politics. Highly recommended.