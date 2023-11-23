Fonterra's move to reduce on-farm emissions is significant

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

The Post Richard McIntyre, from Federated Farmers, says many farmers are struggling to make a profit as a result of higher on-farm costs and China’s economic slowdown. Climate change policy and other new regulations are also adding to their administrative burden.

OPINION: Fonterra has set a target to reduce emissions on the 9000 farms it works with, saying it is under pressure from overseas markets and big customers to improve sustainability.

Does this show continued delays demanded by farmers on climate rules are out of touch with reality and Parliament should push for faster action?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

The reality is, whether required by Government or not, our agriculture sector will have to adapt over the coming years and reduce emissions.

It’s a fact of business in the 21st century, but with the support of Government we can make that transition in a pragmatic way with the sector.

Labour took action on this issue, listening to farmers and responding with a balanced and fair approach with the aim of keeping farming out of the ETS.

Sector leaders reiterated their commitment to taking a collaborative approach on agricultural emissions through the sector partnership He Waka Eke Noa and also acknowledged further work would be needed to meet our climate targets.

Labour’s plan would have supported farmers’ transition, helped secure their future export growth, and worked alongside our other climate policies to continue reducing our emissions.

National have no plan. They are pushing out agricultural emissions pricing until at least 2030.

This has two negative impacts. Firstly, in our plan, pricing emissions from the end of 2025 would see funds raised from farmers invested for farmers to accelerate the new tech they need to lower emissions on-farm.

Secondly, doing nothing puts our exports at risk and kicking the can down the road on climate action. New Zealand could find itself in breach of its free trade deal with Europe if it walks back its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Labour invested over $300 million over four years through Budget 2022 to get new tools and technology to reduce on-farm emissions to farmers quicker and provide extra on-the-ground support to adapt.

We partnered with the sector to invest $54 million into the first projects through the Centre for Climate Action on Agricultural Emissions to bring down emissions, including developing a methane inhibiting bolus, and building a new greenhouse gas testing facility for large cattle.

Our existence depends upon us producing products in a reliable and safe way - to do this we have to use the best knowledge and technology that we have and do our best for our country and for the future.

In order to keep delivering for Kiwis, our food and fibre sector needs to stay ahead of the curve on climate and listen to the growing market signals. Only then can we maintain export growth.

If we don’t establish a credible plan to reduce agriculture emissions the future of our exports are at stake. Labour will continue to push for action on this issue to ensure our export future is a viable one.

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

New Zealand is an agricultural nation. More than three-quarters of this country’s exports come from primary production, with dairy and meat being the largest export earners.

New Zealand farmers are also among the most carbon-efficient producers in the world. Our farming sector delivers more protein per unit of greenhouse gases than almost any other country.

Fonterra’s recent announcement to reduce their supplier's on-farm emissions in response to customer demand is a significant development. The initiative shows that while governments are responsible for leading efforts to curb emissions, not all solutions have to come from Wellington.

Local solutions, from the grassroots to the boardroom, have a role to play even for a global problem like climate change.

Fonterra’s plan is also a reminder of the balance that must be struck between social license and production.

Agriculture is how this country pays its way, which ultimately funds the public services we all value, including health and education.

But farmers must be seen to be part of the solution. In my experience, without exception, farmers want to do the right thing for emissions and the local environment.

That’s why National campaigned for a technology-led solution to agricultural emissions. Technology is New Zealand’s opportunity to prosper responsibly this decade and beyond.

Agriculture is one area where New Zealand has the scale and know-how to make a real difference on a global scale. We can feed more people and reduce our environmental footprint – carbon efficiency will be as important as carbon reduction.

Farmers have rightly resented the attacks from Labour and the Greens over the past six years. The barrage of regulations directed at farmers was based on the misguided notion that the only way to lower emissions from agriculture is to stop farming.

That is no solution at all.

With the right technologies, New Zealand can continue to be an agricultural nation and deliver for the climate.