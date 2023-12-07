Just days into government and National has already lost its moral compass

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

OPINION: We’re constantly being told we voted for change at the election. So how much patience should we have waiting for change?

What is a reasonable time frame for any new Government to start passing policy that leads to a meaningful impact on our lives?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

An incoming Government will typically lay out a plan for their first 100 days. The 100-day plan outlines their vision for the beginning of their tenure, and goals they aim to achieve within this timeframe.

The new National-led Government last week confirmed its 100-day plan, which includes repealing our world-leading Smokefree laws to fund its tax cuts, restoring 90-day employment trial periods for all businesses, public sector cuts, introducing legislation to scrap the Māori Health Authority, and axing Fair Pay Agreements.

This plan falls alongside other policy promises it has made, including bringing back no-cause evictions, repealing the ban on oil and gas exploration, and bringing back live animal exports.

All of these decisions will have detrimental consequences for New Zealand, including our economy, health, and climate.

Labour's pre-election predictions that National's tax cuts do not add up are ringing true, with a hole of at least $3 billion hole in their tax plan.

Furthermore, the new coalition arrangements have scrapped National’s proposed removal of the foreign buyer’s ban, meaning a key revenue measure funding their tax cuts is now missing. Paying for these tax cuts will now mean extra borrowing, resulting in inflation and interest rates staying higher for longer, or larger cuts to the critical public services that kiwis rely on.

The Government have announced that they are going to partly fund their tax cuts by increasing the number of young New Zealanders that smoke cigarettes. This is morally reprehensible. It shows that just days into government they have already lost their moral compass.

Labour worked tirelessly over the last six years towards improving this country’s health, and took historic steps towards a smokefree future.

In 2022, we passed pioneering legislation which introduced a steadily rising smoking age and was designed to prevent thousands of smoking related deaths.

Christopher Luxon and the National Party consistently criticised Labour for being too slow to act on vaping issues. Now they seem to be dialling the clock back at a rapid rate.

These policies will be of great detriment to the health and welfare of New Zealanders, and our health system.

The cost of these policies will end up outweighing the proposed benefits that the National Party are offering through their unfunded, uncosted, inflationary tax plan.

National are prioritising landlords over renters, oil and gas over the climate, and the interests of the tobacco industry over the health of all New Zealanders.

Labour will ensure we hold the new Government to account on their promises while advocating for the rights of all Kiwis.

On October 14, Kiwis voted for change, and while we will all have our view on what those changes constitute and their priority level, change is coming.

In a democracy, there is never a full agreement; a little over half the country is happy with the result and looking forward to a change in direction, while the remainder is not so happy.

Nevertheless, the coalition agreements recognise the diverse political identities within our democracy and acknowledge the uniqueness of each party's manifesto while committing to a harmonious working relationship for the greater good.

This term’s priorities will focus on rebuilding the economy, improving government spending and regulation, reducing the cost of living, addressing rising crime, delivering public service based on need, not ethnicity, enhancing social services, and improving health and education.

This government is determined to ensure that New Zealanders will see better results. We are starting the way we mean to go on – ambitious for New Zealand. Our plan is hugely ambitious with 49 actions to deliver in the next 100 days.

That plan includes introducing legislation to repeal Three Waters, stopping work on Auckland Light Rail, and withdrawing central government from Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

The Coalition Government has promised to rein in the astronomic public sector spending that Labour oversaw and will, as promised, introduce legislation to narrow the Reserve Bank’s mandate to price stability.

The explosion of crime under the previous government was shameful, and the Prime Minister has announced the prioritisation of several actions to make Kiwis and their families safer.

That means getting rid of Labour’s prisoner reduction target, which meant fewer offenders going to prison even while violent crime was rising.

The Government is also making good on our promise to crack down on gangs by introducing legislation that will ban gang patches and insignia in public and ensure that gang membership is considered an aggravating factor during sentencing.

The time taken to negotiate the agreements has been well spent and will enable our new Government to hit the ground running.

We are very fortunate to live in a democracy where, at each election, we all have a say in the direction of our great nation. New Zealand faces many challenges, and New Zealanders can have confidence that the Coalition Government has both the team and the strategy to address them.