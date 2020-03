Today's quiz was written by Brady, age 7, and Eve Dale, 5. The live in Sandringham in Auckland and go to Edendale Primary School. Thanks Bradley and Eve!

Email us at quiz@stuff.co.nz.

QUIZ MORE:

* Quiz: How well do you know New Zealand?

* Quiz: How well do you know your veggies?

* Quiz: How much of an Ed Sheeran fan are you?