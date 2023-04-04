QUIZ: The Exponents are back - want to win tickets to their show?

SPONSORED: One of NZ's biggest music sensations back in the 1990s, The Exponent's classic song "Why Does Love Do This to Me" is a staple for Kiwis.

They're a Kiwi music icon and they're playing live for the first time in nearly 40 years. 1980s smash-hit superstars the Dance Exponents are back, touring alongside their 90s evolution The Exponents, for the live music tour of the decade. Even better, we've got a chance for you to win tickets to their upcoming live shows.

Unless you've been living under a rock, and to be honest even if you have been, you'll already know and love the Dance Exponents. They were one of NZ's biggest sensations back in the 1980s, with super-songs like "Victoria" and "I'll Say Goodbye" topping the charts, and their album "Prayers Be Answered" going platinum in 1983.

By 1987, the group had disbanded and flown off to chase their dreams in London - but not for long. After producers at PolyGram Records NZ heard some of lead singer Jordan Luck's demos from the UK, they brought the lads back home to be reformed by original members Jordan, Brian Jones, David Gent and Michael 'Harry' Harallambi, renaming themselves the Exponents for their new album.

"Something Beginning with C" was a monster triple-platinum success, creating two of the biggest Kiwi party songs the country's ever seen: "Why Does Love Do This to Me", and "Who Loves Who the Most", which you'll hear played alongside other classics during the live tour.

Since their great 1992 return, The Exponents have gone down in living memory as some of the greatest musical artists to come out of New Zealand. And as if books, a TV doco and a film about them wasn't enough, frontman Jordan Luck was also inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame in 2007, and the rest of the band followed him there in 2008. Not only that, Jordan also received the NZ Order of Merit (MNZM) in 2012 for his services to music.

SUPPLIED Kiwi music icons Dance Exponents are playing live for the first time in nearly 40 years.

How to catch the Dance Exponents and The Exponents live

Jordan and the crew are playing 11 shows throughout New Zealand beginning in Invercargill on Wednesday, April 12. And we've got your chance to win a double pass to a show of your choice.

To enter, all you need to do is test your knowledge in our Exponents quiz below. How well do you know these Kiwi icons? Find out.

To learn more about the Exponents NZ Tour or to buy tickets, visit eccles.co.nz.